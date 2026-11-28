It could not be Tarik Skubal. Nor Trevor Rogers. So the conversations about the Blue Jays’ priorities had other protagonists after the team signed Kaima Taira for five years and $80 million. Randy Arozarena or Seiya Suzuki?

That was our next question about the Jays’ possible move, but the new acquisition was Jazz Chisholm Jr., who agreed to a one-year, $20 million contract, with a $16 million player option for 2028 and a $1.5 million buyout if he decides to decline it. In that case, the option becomes a $40 million club option.

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13). Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What is most surprising is not the decision, since Jazz was among the options for the Jays’ second base alongside Brandon Lowe, but rather the type of contract and the turn of events, with an investment that could modify Toronto’s priorities in the few days remaining before the imminent lockout on December 1.

What are the preliminary risks and advantages?

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13). Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The advantage for the Jays is evident, especially on the offensive side, where Chisholm Jr. has higher projections than Ernie Clement, even after finishing an inconsistent year and below his offensive standards from 2024 and 2025.

Jazz has recorded at least 3.5 fWAR in each of his last three seasons and is one of only two hitters in the entire league during that span with at least 40 stolen bases, a .700 OPS or higher, and 50 or more walks. Who is the other player? Another great hitter with the ability to combine power and speed, Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez.

However, although Jazz met each of those numbers after stealing 41 bases in 50 attempts and combining 56 walks with a .711 OPS in 2026, he went through an offensive decline that accompanied him for much of the season. He finished dropping from the 85th to the 22nd percentile in Batting, in his first qualified season without being able to surpass a .400 slugging percentage, finishing at .399, in addition to a considerable regression of 6.8 percentage points in his Barrel% rate, from 15.0% to 8.2%.

Even so, it is fair to point out that the rest of his potential remained at his usual standards, ranking in the 96th percentile in Base Running and the 86th in Fielding, while recovering his elite average exit velocity by rising from the 35th percentile last year to the 73rd, the best ranking of his career.

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13). Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That said, despite this year’s inconsistencies, Jazz has maintained a usual BABIP rate (.301 in 2026 and .303 in his seven-season career) and, in fact, increased his zone contact rate (improving 3.0 percentage points compared to last year) and his rate outside the zone (5.7).

Therefore, if Chisholm Jr. can reduce his strikeouts and manage to recover his contact against left-handed pitchers, who limited him this year to a .650 OPS (his worst since 2022), a 78 wRC+, and the highest strikeout rate of his entire career, at 35.0%, it is likely that his production will manage to make a positive turnaround.