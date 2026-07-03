Matchups That Matter as Blue Jays Set Lineup for Mariners, Luis Castillo

The Toronto Blue Jays will end the first half of the 2026 season on the road. It could define what they do at the trade deadline.

The Blue Jays (41-46) start nine games in 10 days away from Rogers Centre with a contest against the Seattle Mariners (45-43), who are just behind the Texas Rangers for first place in the American League West.

Toronto, meanwhile, must focus on the AL wild card playoffs. The Blue Jays are nearly a dozen games back in the AL East, but only 3.5 games out of the final wild card spot. For a team coming off nearly winning a World Series last season, they’re just trying to get into the playoffs with less than half of the season remaining.

Here is Friday’s lineup and three matchups that matter.

Toronto Blue Jays Lineup for July 3, 2026

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RF Nathan Lukes (L)

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

3B Kazuma Okamoto

CF Daulton Varsho (L)

C Alejandro Kirk

LF Yohendrick Piñango (L)

2B Ernie Clement (R)

DH Sean Keys (L)

SS Andrés Giménez (L)

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners

Where: Globe T-Mobile Park, Seattle

Friday: 10:10 p.m. — TV: Blue Jays: Sportsnet; Mariners: Mariners.TV, KING 5; Radio: Blue Jays: SN590 THE FAN; Mariners: Seattle Sports (710 AM), Mariners ES Radio

Starting Pitchers

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Friday: Blue Jays RHP Dylan Cease (4-4, 3.02) vs. Mariners RHP Luis Castillo (3-6, 4.93)

Three Blue Jays Matchups that Matter

Kauma Okamoto: He is now the reigning American League rookie of the month after voting those that cover the game. For the month of June, he slashed .286/.353/.560 with seven home runs and 20 RBI. He also had an OPS of .913 and a 152 wRC+. That pushed his slash for the season to .240/.323/.464 with 19 home runs and 54 RBI.

Ernie Clement: Toronto is batting close to the bottom of the order and that’s because he’s not producing many runs of late. But the bat has been red-hot the last seven games with a slash of .385/.429/.462. The leading vote-getter for the AL All-Star Team is in a good spot for the final road trip of the first half.

Nathan Lukes: He’s the left-on-right matchup that you want at the top of the order. He’s slashing .343/.381/.489 against right-handed pitching. Plus, in 13 games as the leadoff hitter he’s slashed .435/.458/.609 . He’s the right table setter with Castillo on the mound.