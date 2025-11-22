Blue Jays Could Consider Trading Away Fan Favorite Young Outfielder in Offseason

The Toronto Blue Jays are fresh off a run to Game 7 of the World Series and one in which they came within two outs of their first championship in over three decades.

While the wound is still fresh, decision makers within the organization need to turn the page and figure out how to put the team in the best possible spot to get right back to the same spot and finish the job next year.

It's a tough spot for general manager Ross Atkins, and one to which he will have to make some calls that may not be all that popular. Trades are a reality, and if rumors were to come true and Toronto ends up landing someone like Kyle Tucker or even Cody Bellinger, the outfield would be crowded.

There's not enough spots to go around, so could Atkins look to move off a valuable young fan favorite while his name is hot this winter?

Blue Jays Could Have Reason to Trade Away Nathan Lukes This Winter

Oct 28, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Nathan Lukes (38) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

For as much as it would sting, Toronto would have to open up a spot for Tucker or Bellinger, and coming off an extremely impressive first full season, Nathan Lukes could make the most sense to deal away.

Still just 31 years old and not even arbitration eligible, Lukes is a late bloomer but seems to be a serious everyday player, and given his contract controllability, any team in need of help in the outfield would be interested.

The Blue Jays got to the point they did partially on the performance of Lukes both during the regular season and during the playoffs, but the simple fact is there is not room for everyone, and if Toronto is serious about big game hunting, a spot would have to be opened.

Dealing Lukes away for some serious pitching depth could prove to be the best case for all involved.

Blue Jays Would Be Making Massive Upgrade from Lukes with Tucker

Oct 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Nathan Lukes (38) celebrates in the dugout after scoring against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning during game two of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Lukes had a wonderful first season with a slash line of .255/.323/.407 and a 2.0 bWAR in just 135 games. While these are formidable numbers which helped out Toronto tremendously, both Tucker and Bellinger are the kind of perennial All-Stars who could take this lineup to the next level.

In terms of the outfield, Daulton Varsho is locked in at center, and Tucker would fill a corner spot with an elite glove of his own. That leaves just one spot for some sort of combination of Addison Barger, George Springer, and Anthony Santander depending on the day.

The ugly truth is the Blue Jays may already have too many outfielders as is, and if they're determined to bring in a star, they simply are going to have to make a move.

It remains to be seen if that move could be shipping Lukes out of town, but it would make a whole lot of sense for him to wind up being the odd man out in a group that is deep as any other team in baseball.

