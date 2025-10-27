Blue Jays Make Adjustments to Starting Lineup Ahead of World Series Game 3
The Toronto Blue Jays are getting set for Game 3 of the World Series.
Following a Game 2 loss where they changed the lineup in an attempt to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a different look and match up better against a right-handed pitcher, they fell short and headed out to the West Coast with the series tied.
There is a lot to consider when it comes to what lineup gives the Blue Jays the best chance to win, as Game 1 told them Bo Bichette should be included in the starting lineup. Prior to the official lineup for Game 3 coming out, it was reported that he would in there on Monday after he was not in the starting unit for Game 2.
Now, the lineup for Game 2 has officially been announced, and there are some specific changes that were made that could make for a positive momentum burst early in this matchup. Toronto needs to come out swinging in this one to try and stun the Dodgers after they were able to swing momentum in their favor during Game 2.
What Changes Did the Blue Jays Make to Their Lineup for Game 3?
The Game 3 lineup starts the same way as Game 2 did, with George Springer, Nathan Lukes and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sitting at the top of the lineup. However, things shift a bit after that. Bo Bichette will take over second base. He replaces Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the field, but he'll bat from the fourth spot as opposed to eighth where Kiner-Falefa was in Game 2.
Outside of that, things remain roughly the same for this matchup, with a few batters shifted down behind Bichette in the batting order.
Bichette looked quite impressive on the defensive end during his first-ever MLB game at second base. He also went 1-for-2 with a walk in Game 1 at the plate. Having him back in the lineup will likely benefit the team in the first two innings, as they will be able to either give him a high-leverage opportunity in the first or have him lead off the second, both of which are optimal.
Additionally, having him in the lineup coming off a few days of rest should also be a positive development given he has not played for two full days plus the early portion of Monday, giving him a bit of time to rest and see how he feels following his first game back from injury.