Blue Jays Superstar Wears Team USA Hockey Jersey to Batting Practice

Despite playing for the Toronto Blue Jays, multi-time All-Star outfielder George Springer had his eyes on the big hockey game that took place on Sunday in the 2026 Olympics. Team USA took on Team Canada, with Team USA earning the victory in overtime 2-1, securing their first gold medal since 1980.

Springer, entering his final season with the Blue Jays, is still an American at heart and was rooting for the success of his country in the Olympics. So much so, he went out to batting practice today, taking on Kevin Gausman, donning his Team USA jersey, as revealed by MLB.com's Keegan Matheson.

George Springer steps in for his first at-bat against Kevin Gausman in his Team USA jersey.



Springer and Ernie Clement are the hockey guys in the #BlueJays’ clubhouse. It’s been a loud 20 minutes here. pic.twitter.com/ajGy68G93R — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) February 22, 2026

With the World Baseball Classic just around the corner, Springer will be rooting for all of his teammates playing in the tournament. But Ernie Clement, who will be playing for Team USA, and Springer were glued to the TV together watching the United States break a 46-year drought.

Regardless of who he roots for in other sports, Springer has one goal in mind this season, and that's to be as effective and healthy while donning a Toronto jersey to help get the Blue Jays back to the playoffs.

Springer has been a leader in the turnaround for the Blue Jays since he signed with them back in 2021. As a Blue Jay, Springer has hit 119 regular season home runs and holds a .263 batting average, with last season's average of .309 helping the cause in raising that overall statistic.

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (4) reacts after hitting a single. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Toronto is expecting Springer to be their designated hitter this season, as the front office just made a move to acquire Jesus Sanchez from the Houston Astros in exchange for Joey Loperfido, solidifying a designated hitter role for the slugging veteran.

That doesn't mean that Springer won't be out in the outfield at all in 2026, but with injuries having piled up throughout his career and as he continues to age, it's more important to keep Springer in the lineup as often as possible. You can't really get hurt that badly if you're only taking hacks at the plate.

Having gotten the chance to celebrate Team USA's victory of a gold medal, it's time to refocus on the task at hand: getting ready for opening day. The best way that Springer could showcase himself as worthy of a new contract would be by having another All-Star season, something he hasn't done since year one in Toronto.