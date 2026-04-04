Blue Jays Trade for Giants Infielder Tyler Fitzgerald in Depth Bolstering Move

The Toronto Blue Jays added more infield depth on Saturday by trading cash considerations to the San Francisco Giants for Tyler Fitzgerald.

The Giants had designated Fitzgerald for assignment earlier this week and either had to trade him or place him on waivers, where any team could have acquired him.

Fitzgerald had run out of runway with the Giants in terms of a 40-man roster spot with the emergence of other utility players. Toronto immediately optioned him to Triple-A Buffalo and now the middle infielder is on standby in case the Blue Jays need help up the middle.

Tyler Fitzgerald’s Career

San Francisco Giants second baseman Tyler Fitzgerald. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Fitzgerald made his Major League debut in 2023 with the Giants as he played in just 10 games and batted .219 with two home runs and five RBI. In 2024 he played nearly 100 games and had the best stretch of his young career offensively. He slashed .280/.334/.497 with 15 home runs and 34 RBI. He also had 19 double, two triples and 17 stolen bases.

The signing of Willy Adames to be the team’s starting shortstop meant Fitzgerald had to carve out a role at second base, where he was marginally successful. He slashed .217/.278/.327 with four home runs and 14 RBI. He had 10 doubles, a triple and nine stolen bases.

When the Giants designated him for assignment, he was on the Triple-A roster at Sacramento.

His value to Toronto is versatility. He’s played each of four positions on the diamond, with a focus on second base and shortstop. He has also played 23 games in the outfield. He’s an on-call solution if the Blue Jays suffer an injury, especially among their middle infielders, because he’s played 178 career games and can give Toronto some slug — if he hits like he did in 2024.

While the focus of Toronto’s energy early this season has been replenishing a starting rotation that is suddenly injury marred, the middle infielders have remained healthy so far.

The Blue Jays have made several roster moves in the past couple of days. Earlier Saturday, the Blue Jays placed catcher Alejandro Kirk on the 10-day injured list with a fractured left thumb. They called up Brandon Valenzuela from Buffalo.

On Friday the Blue Jays added starting pitching depth by signing Patrick Corbin to a one-year deal. The left-hander started a build-up on Saturday at Class A Dunedin. Rookie Trey Yesavage also started a rehab assignment at Dunedin on Friday.