One Bold Blue Jays Trade That Actually Makes Sense

The Toronto Blue Jays were active at the 2026 MLB trade deadline. General manager Ross Atkins overhauled the roster by sending multiple prospects and fan favorites to different teams.

Everyone has their own definition of a bold trade. I would consider Toronto acquiring Jose Soriano for top prospect Arjun Nimmala bold. I wouldn't suggest the Blue Jays should trade a star player or completely rebuild.

But there is one player who Toronto should consider trading for.

Blue Jays Make a Big Trade for Logan Gilbert

Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Jays heavily invested in their starting rotation over the last year. They signed Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce to large free-agent contracts and traded for the aforementioned Soriano.

This time, Toronto makes another trade with an American League West team for Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert. The 29-year-old made 32 starts this year and posted a 3.73 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP, and 205 strikeouts.

The Mariners were rumored to be listening to offers on George Kirby at the trade deadline. After a disappointing season, it wouldn't surprise anyone if Seattle parted ways with one of its starting pitchers. Gilbert is in the final year of his contract and an arbitration raise could force the Mariners' hand.

What Could the Blue Jays Give Up?

That's where the Blue Jays swoop in. Trading for a pitcher of Gilbert's caliber could be expensive. It would likely include a pitcher (possibly Nolan Perry or Johnny King), another top-15 prospect, and a current roster player (Josh Smith or Davis Schneider).

It would be a massive swing for the front office, but Toronto would love to acquire another quality starting pitcher at the top of the rotation. The Blue Jays allowed the seventh-most walks in the league (594). They allowed too many free passes, which is where Gilbert thrives.

Gilbert allowed 49 walks last season, which increased from previous years. However, his 6.5 percent walk rate ranks in the 83rd percentile, according to Baseball Savant. He sits well below the league average and is consistently staying in the strike zone.

Gilbert also gives Toronto an available arm. He's made at least 32 starts in four of his six seasons. Injuries clearly decimated the Blue Jays, so trading for a consistently available pitcher would be advantageous.

It shouldn't surprise anyone if Atkins is aggressive this offseason. Toronto is too talented to miss the playoffs in consecutive years, and making a trade for someone like Gilbert would be a win-now move.