Blue Jays Face Next Steps After Trey Yesavage’s Latest Rehab Stint

There are no reports of Trey Yesavabe re-aggravating his shoulder injury after his start on Wednesday afternoon, which is fantastic news. The only problem is that Triple-A hitters lit him up.

The Blue Jays' young righty allowed three runs on seven hits and two homers over 4.1 innings of work. He allowed a .389 batting average and struck out five hitters, but failed to find much success early in the game.

That's now two consecutive rehab appearances for that didn't go well statistically, but at least he's healthy. He pitched for Single-A Dunedin in his first two rehab outings earlier this month. He was superb in the first outing, allowing a solo blast as the only hit.

Yesavage Could Join the Blue Jays Sooner Rather Than Later

Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The second outing for the Dunedin Blue Jays didn't go as well. He allowed four runs and couldn't make it through the third inning. In today's outing, Yesavage allowed three runs in the first two innings, but settled down the rest of the way.

The Athletic's Mitch Bannon on X (formerly Twitter) reported the Blue Jays should announce the next steps this week, but hopefully it'll be quick.

Toronto's rotation has been reeling from injuries for weeks now, and Yesavage's return is desperately welcome. Cody Ponce, Shane Bieber, and José Berríos all join Yesavage as starters on the injured list. Ponce is expected to be out for the season.

The Blue Jays were so desperate for starters they signed Patrick Corbin, who hadn't pitched in any spring training games, and promoted him after one minor league start. Since Yesavage hit his pitch goal for Wednesday's game, there would be no surprise if he went straight to Toronto.

The truth is, Dylan Cease and Kevin Gausman have pitched well, but the others haven't held down the fort. Toronto is ranked 27th in starter ERA this season at 5.08, and has thrown the third fewest innings.

Gausman and Cease Combine For a 2.43 ERA Over Seven Starts

John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

He'll be on a pitch count for the majority of the season, but he's already proven he can dominate at the big league level. It feels like he was around all of last season, but 2026 is his rookie campaign. He threw just 14 innings last season before his elite postseason run.

He allowed five runs and struck out 16 over 14 innings of work in three starts.