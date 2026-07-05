Three Blue Jays Matchups That Matter Against Mariners, Emerson Hancock

The Toronto Blue Jays have no choice but to keep power through on this nine-game, west coast road trip.

Sunday’s game in Seattle is the last game of a three-game series with the Mariners, who they defeated in the ALCS last year. The Blue Jays (42-47) risk not making the playoffs at all and their best path to getting back in the race is to chip away at a three-game AL wild card playoff deficit.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was voted into the All-Star Game on Saturday but has already said he won’t go to give his balky back a rest. That shows how committed he is to try and turn this around.

The Mariners (46-44) regained the lead in the AL West after Saturday’s action, one-game game ahead of the Texas Rangers.

Every MLB game on Sunday is being broadcast nationally in the U.S. by NBC, Peacock or NBC Sports Network. Because the Blue Jays are based in Canada, the usual broadcasters will handle those duties for Sportsnet.

Here is Sunday’s lineup and three matchups that matter.

Toronto Blue Jays Lineup for July 5, 2026

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Trey Yesavage. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RF Nathan Lukes (L)

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

3B Kazuma Okamoto

C Alejandro Kirk (R)

CF Daulton Varsho (L)

SS Ernie Clement

DH Sean Keys (L)

2B Luis Urias

LF Yohendrick Pinango (L)

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners

Where: T-Mobile Park, Seattle

Saturday: 4:10 p.m. — TV: Blue Jays: Sportsnet, TVA Sports; Mariners: NBC Sports Network; Radio: Blue Jays: SN590 THE FAN; Mariners: Seattle Sports (710 AM), Mariners ES Radio

Starting Pitchers

Sunday: Blue Jays RHP Trey Yesavage (4-3, 3.34) vs. Mariners RHP Emerson Hancock (5-4, 3.47)

Three Blue Jays Matchups that Matter

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Andres Gimenez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alejandro Kirk: After getting the day off on Saturday Kirk should be back in the lineup Sunday as he is one of the few Blue Jays that have faced Hancock and one of the few that have had any success against him. In two at-bats he has two hits and an RBI. Toronto will take what it can get. After missing Kirk for two months due to an injury, the bat hasn’t quite perked up yet. He is slashing .220/.273/.300 with a home run and five RBI in his last 15 games.

Andrés Giménez: He is the only other Blue Jays hitter with at least one plate appearance against Hancock who has an RBI. He did that with a sacrifice of some kind or a bases-loaded walk because he has no batting average in two at-bats against Hancock. After taking a step back offensively in 2025, he’s in much better shape and is slashing .250/.368/.313 in his last seven games. He isn't starting on Sunday but a pinch-hit opportunity should present itself.

Ernie Clement: One must figure Clement is going to keep playing until the Blue Jays are either out of it or back in it. The All-Star second baseman is going to get few days off as Toronto tries to resurrect its playoff hopes. He enters Sunday’s game with a slash of .293/.316/.430 with seven home runs and 29 RBI. His .231 batting average in the last 15 games suggests he could use a day off.