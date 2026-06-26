Toronto's Hottest Minor League Hitter Is Being Called Up to the Majors

Power-hitting prospect Sean Keys is headed to Toronto. And he might just be one of the keys to unlocking the Blue Jays' struggling offense.

MLB.com's Keegan Matheson broke the news this afternoon, and multiple other outlets have confirmed that the Blue Jays will officially call up Keys for tomorrow's game against Texas.

Keys, ranked Toronto's 14th best prospect by MLB Pipeline, will add thump to a club that needs more power, having swatted 21 home runs between Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo. His .284/.409/.619 slash line this season has put him on a rocket ride to the Majors after just 77 plate appearances in Triple-A.

The 23-year-old Huntington, NY native brings three traits every team is now looking for: power, patience, and the ability to pull fly balls.

Let's start with the power.

After hitting 14 home runs in Double A, Keys has hit seven home runs in 64 ABs with Buffalo. Across two levels, he is slugging .619 this season. With the caveat of a small sample size, his 93.4 mph average exit velocity in Triple-A would top hot-hitting Kazuma Okamoto for the highest average exit velocity on the Major League club. And his 13.6% barrel rate would trail only Okamoto, though, of course, he is facing Triple-A pitching.

Toronto Blue Jays corner infielder Sean Keys during spring training at TD Ballpark. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Next up is the patience.

The left-handed hitting corner infielder, who has played mostly first since joining Buffalo but primarily third base throughout his minor league career, is not a one-dimensional slugger. He has walked in 13.6% of his plate appearances so far this season and has a .409 OBP so far this season, and a .380 career minor league OBP

And finally, the pulled fly balls.

Keys also excels at pulling the ball, especially in the air. His 30.6% pulled air percentage is in the 99th percentile among minor league hitters. and tops Okamoto and Brandon Valenzuela at 27.6%. This stat is important because balls pulled in the air account for roughly 2/3 of Major League home runs.

Keys was Toronto's 4th round selection in the 2024 Draft, the same one where Trey Yesavage was selected in the 1st round. Keys will become just the second Bucknell Bison to play in the Major Leagues and was just the fourth Bucknell player drafted in the first ten rounds.

And it is no surprise that Keys has been able to tweak his hitting mechanics for success in the minor leagues. He carried a 3.55 GPA as a mechanical engineering major at Bucknell.

Last year, Keys hit a club record 19 home runs at High-A Vancouver, a notoriously tough hitters' park. This season, he ranks 8th in the minor leagues with his 21 home runs.

Toronto needs more thump in the lineup. The Blue Jays are tied with Kansas City for 22nd in the Majors with just 82 home runs.

Mar 11, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays infielder Sean Keys (89) singles during Spring Training. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

It is not yet clear where the Blue Jays plan to play Keys defensively or what the corresponding roster move will be. Okamoto and the struggling Vladimir Guerrero Jr. man the corners for Toronto and are both strong defensively. George Springer has struggled this year, but it would still be surprising to see him lose his spot as the everyday DH.

Keys is an average-at-best fielder with a fairly strong arm but limited range. Many think he profiles best as a first baseman, but that spot is clearly taken in Toronto.

The Blue Jays, though, did not promote him for his glove and likely did not promote their hottest hitting prospect to sit on the bench. Expect a mix of at-bats as the DH, both corner infield positions, and perhaps even in the corner outfield spots, though he has never played there professionally.