Why Blue Jays Superstar Making Wise Decision Sitting Out All-Star Game

Even though the Toronto Blue Jays are under .500, the All-Star Game did them right with four participants. Or, actually, just three.

Ernie Clement was elected to be the starter at second base. Starting pitcher Dylan Cease and reliever Louis Varland were also selected. First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was elected to start at first base.

But, after he found out, he elected to sit out the game, per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet. He expressed his gratitude to reporters when he found out.

"It's very difficult for me. But I really have to take care of myself and I’ve got to put my team first for the second half,” he said.

Guerrero has been dealing with lower back issues for the last month and playing through them. The All-Star break represents a four-day break, the last chance for him to rest without an injured list stint. It’s the right choice.

Why Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is Doing the Right Thing

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Guerrero has been either elected or selected as an All-Star every year since 2021. He would never say it’s old hat. He expressed deep appreciation for the honor on Saturday. But unlike past years he’s not 100% physically right. His issue doesn’t appear to be one that requires an IL stint, but he’s also taken more days off than usual.

What’s clear is the toll of the balky back is hindering his offense, which admittedly has been under the weather all season, but a sore back won’t help. He is slashing .265/.346/.346 with four home runs and 35 RBI. The power is way down compared to past year. He’s hit at least 23 home runs each of the last five seasons, including his career-high 48 in 2021.

But those numbers don’t show what’s happening now. In his last 30 days he’s slashed .231/.270/.316 with just one home run. In his last 15 games the slash dropped to .211/.246/.298. In his last seven games it’s dropped to .160/.222/.240.

Sure, he could go to the ASG and not play. But the Blue Jays are on the west coast. After a Sunday game in San Diego, it’s a cross-country flight to Philadelphia for two days’ worth of activities. Then it’s a flight back to Toronto to open the second half on Friday against the Chicago White Sox.

If he skips the ASG, then it’s a flight back to Toronto on Sunday night and four straight days of rest and treatment. It’s the best thing for the superstar. It’s the best thing for the Blue Jays. To return the playoffs, Toronto needs a healthy Guerrero. Skipping the ASG for rest and treatment is the best possible chance without an IL stint. The season may depend on it.