Braves Urged to Replace Jurickson Profar With Blockbuster Acquisition
The Atlanta Braves are in dire straits less than a week into the 2025 MLB season. The team is winless after six games, and the organization's biggest offseason free agent signing, Jurickson Profar, received an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a banned substance.
The Braves acquired outfielder Stuart Fairchild immediately after Profar's suspension. The team also added veteran Alex Verdugo as outfield insurance just before the start of the regular season. Atlanta will likely count on those two players until Ronald Acuña Jr. is able to make his 2025 debut.
Profar will eventually return at the midseason point. However, his suspension will prohibit him from playing in the postseason.
Without Profar for the first half of the year and playoffs, Newsweek's Drew VonScio argued the Braves should make a major move for another outfielder. VanScio proposed Atlanta acquire Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr.
"[The Braves] need to go out and get a big-name bat. Luis Robert Jr. would be the ideal fit for them," wrote VanScio.
"Robert Jr. has three hits through four games to start the season. However, he has power in his bat that very few outfielders bring to the table. He hit 38 home runs and recorded 80 RBI in 2023 with the White Sox.
"Defensively, Robert Jr. is a Gold Glover -- an award he won as a rookie in 2020. He posted an even better season in 2023 with 13 outs above average and six defensive runs saved."
Robert plays center field for the White Sox. With Michael Harris already cemented in center for the Braves, VanScio proposed Robert playing left field, which is where Profar was expected to start in 2025.
From a baseball standpoint, there's little to argue against VanScio's proposal. Robert experienced a disappointing 2024 season, but if the Braves are confident the 27-year-old can bounce back, he's a candidate to hit at least .265 with a slugging percentage above .500. Robert accomplished those feats in 2021 and 2023.
Last season, Robert slashed .224/.278/.379 with 14 home runs, 35 RBI and 47 runs in 425 plate appearances across 100 games.
Robert is 3-for-17 with a double (.176 average) in the first five games this season.
Even if Robert doesn't return to his 2023 All-Star level, he's an upgrade over Fairchild and Verdugo.
However, it's doubtful the Braves will execute a trade for Robert. Atlanta had a very cautious approach to MLB free agency this past winter. It's unlikely the Braves will get more aggressive now no matter how badly they need an offensive upgrade.
After an 0-6 start, the Braves current roster might also need to prove its going to compete before the front office feels comfortable adding to the team.
It is important to note that the money is there for the Braves to make an addition. Profar will not receive pay during his suspension.
But Robert is likely to cost a lot in a trade package. The Braves would also need to pay both Robert and Profar during the second half of the season if they acquired the former to replace Profar until he returns.
Profar is eligible to come back from his suspension on June 29.
The MLB announced Monday that Profar tested positive for Chorionic Gonadotrophin (hCG), which violated the league's joint drug prevention and treatment program. hCG is a hormone that helps in the production of testosterone.