Atlanta Braves Acquiring Angels Outfielder Still a Possibility
In the Atlanta Braves search for an outfielder, there was a news break that indicated who they wouldn’t be getting as opposed to who might be heading their way.
Both The Athletic's David O'Brien and MLB.com's Mark Bowman reported on Dec. 10 that Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward, who had been rumored as a Braves trade target since the 2024 MLB trade deadline, was close to being moved. However. according to O'Brien and Bowman, the Braves were not the team acquiring him.
However, it’s looking like the Braves could still have a shot after all. A recent story by ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that Ward was still available.
MLB.com’s Mark Bowman acknowledged this on Dec. 19. He said that it would not have been the Braves had there been a trade coming at that time.
O’Brien jumped in and concurred the following day. It had to do with a specific rumor they had heard during the Winter Meetings.
“I still think he’d be a great fit for Braves,” O’Brien added at the end.
So, maybe the Braves can still go out and get Ward after all. Unlike other potential outfield additions, he’s actually a full-time left fielder, playing 141 games last season at the position. He also excelled with a league-leading five outfield assists.
While it arguably wasn’t his best season, Ward had some career highs in 2024. He had career highs in home runs (25), RBIs (75) and games played (156). He had a 111 OPS+, the third-best of his career.
The Braves had made additions from a depth perspective at the outfield position. They signed Bryan De La Cruz to a non-guaranteed contract. They also have signed outfielder Conner Capel to a minor league contract.
As with last season, they would also have Jarred Kelenic and Eli White as potential options as well.
But those are depth pieces. Ward would be a starter-level addition. He has been an above-average player over the last four seasons based on OPS+ and WAR.
He would, as discussed previously, make for a good addition to cover right field while Ronald Acuña Jr. is out. He then moves over to left and the outfield would be Ward, Acuña and Michael Harris II. That would make for a solid outfield.
Left field was one of the weakest positions on the Braves last season. Left fielders on the team slashed .229/.278/.364 and a 79 OPS+. The only position that performed worse was at shortstop. Ward would provide an immediate boost.
It would be yet another move between the shuttle between Atlanta and Anaheim.
It started when the Braves flipped designated hitter Jorge Soler in exchange for right-handed pitcher Griffin Canning. Canning has since been non-tendered and signed with the Mets.
Then, Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud signed a two-year $12 million deal with the Angels after the Braves declined his $8 million club option for 2025.
Former catching coach Sal Fasano has been hired by the Angels as the assistant pitching coach.
On Friday, the Braves announced that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Davis Daniel in exchange for minor-league left-handed pitcher Mitch Farris.