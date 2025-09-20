Braves Rookie Infielder Hits First Career Home Run
Nacho Alvarez Jr. can finally check off what was easily a long-awaited career moment. In the top of the third inning in Detroit on Saturday, the Atlanta Braves third baseman smacked a 347 shot down the left field, and it just made it past the fence for his first career home run.
Alvarez finally got to circle the bases, do the home run celebration and got a classic right-of-passage moment when he returned to the dugout. He got the silent treatment. He smirked and eventually chuckled.
He cracked and went over to Marcell Ozuna and gave the big bear a big hug. After that, the rest of the teammates swarmed him.
It took until his 60th career MLB game. It's come. It's happened. He probably wouldn't want the special moment any other way.
He came close the night before with a similar towering shot down the left-field line. It went foul, and he ultimately lined out to third base in that at-bat. This time, he stay back a split-second more, and he's got a home run under hit belt.
Alavarez got his chance to get regular playing time in the wake of Austin Riley going on the injured list with an abdominal injury. He ended up requiring surgery and sitting out the rest of the season, giving Alvarez full reign at the hot corner to wind down 2025.
He entered Saturday's game with a .236 average and a .609 OPS. He's still getting a feel for Major League pitching, but it's a step in the right direction from his 3-for-30 showing in his first MLB stint last season.
Riley is expected to be back for Spring Training next season and the Ha-Seong Kim and Ozzie Albies, in theory, will command shortstop and second base respectively. There isn't necessarily a spot for him, but he still has a place on this team in depth role.
He can provide solid defense and an improving bat on days the starters need off or if someone goes down again.
There is also the scenario where Kim doesn't pick up his player option, and the Braves will need a shortstop. Alavarez would, at the very least, get a chance to audition for the role along with the previous starting shortstop, Nick Allen, unless the Braves find a strong external replacement.
Having shown that awaited pop could help his case.
But that's for next year. Right now, he gets to take in the moment. He's hit one out, and no one can take that away from him.