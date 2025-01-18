Braves Matt Olson Hosts Charity Casino Event at Truist Park
Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson and his wife, Nicole, hosted a charity event at Truist Park Friday night. The third annual ReClif Community Diamond Casino Night was a black-tie event aimed to raise money for individuals and families affected by autism.
Some Braves players pictured in attendance include second baseman Ozzie Albies, catcher Sean Murphy and starting pitcher Spencer Strider. Third base coach Matt Tuiasosopo and former Braves pitcher Luke Jackson were also reported to be in attendance.
ReClif Community partnered with the Atlanta Braves Foundation for this event as well.
According to WSB-TV, over 400 guests attended the event and had the opportunity to enjoy activities such as over 40 casino games, a photo booth and a live watercolor painting experience.
A silent and live auction were held. Those who attended were able to bid on Braves memorabilia, special items from local vendors, and unique experiences. One of those included going golfing with Olson.
“Such a beautiful night! Thank you to all our friends at the [Braves] and the [Atlanta Braves Foundation] who made the night so wonderful!” ReClif Community commented on the Braves' Instagram post for the event.
The event had initially been scheduled for Jan. 11 but was moved back to Friday. However, it was rescheduled to due to the winter weather that came through the city.
According to their website, ReClif is a fitness-based therapy center that helps those with autism.
ReClif Community and the Atlanta Braves have partnered to provide a free-, sensory-friendly experience for a family impacted by autism during each home game during the season. The section is called the “Matt Pack” as a nod to Olson who funded the experience through a donation to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.