Braves Tweak Rotation Ahead of Angels Series
The Atlanta Braves have moved the scheduled starting rotation around for their upcoming series with the Los Angeles Angels. Grant Holmes and Didier Fuentes have been swapped in their respective starts.
Holmes is still pitching Tuesday's series opener instead of Wednesday, while Fuentes will now be doing the vice versa. Bryce Elder is still pitching Thursday's series finale.
No information as to why the change was made was provided or has been reported.
Holmes enters his new Tuesday start with a 3.70 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 90 innings pitched this season. He took the loss in the series finale against the New York Mets last week. The 29-year-old righty has been a key arm for stabilizing the rotation this season, with all the injuries that have built up.
Fuentes is set to make his third career start on Wednesday. So far, he's allowed 10 runs over 8 1/3 combined innings pitched. Hitters have been earning their way on with 14 hits, including three home runs, compared to one walk allowed. The Braves' No. 10 prospect was called up to bolster the rotation as the team was set to put Chris Sale on the injured list due to fractured ribs.
Elder aims to bounce back from a brutal post-rain delay start. He allowed 10 runs, nine earned, in two innings pitched in the Braves series opener against the Phillies Friday. Through 13 starts, Elder has a 5.82 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP in 68 innings pitched.
The Braves are coming off a series loss to the Phillies over the weekend and look to recover when they host the Angels during the week and the Orioles over the weekend.
They enter the Angels series with a 38-45 record and seven and half games back from a playoff spot.