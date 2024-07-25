ESPN Links Atlanta Braves with Trade for Rays Outfielder
The Atlanta Braves have not endured many good things since returning from the Major League Baseball All-Star Break, as they possess a 1-4 Win/Loss record. With injuries to Ozzie Albies and Max Fried and a non-generous prognosis for centerfielder Michael Harris II, the Braves are running out of time and options to right their season.
Even with the trade deadline less than seven days away, the team does not possess enough prospects in the farm system to fulfill all of its needs down the stretch. At this rate, the team is seemingly optioning prospects up faster to Atlanta than they could have ever imagined.
General manager Alex Anthopoulos has done his best to bandage the roster with the acquisitions of Whit Merrifield and Eddie Rosario. Merrifield was injured before taking an at bat, but Rosario has already been a quality addition.
However, these are temporary solutions with aging players; while prospects such as Nacho Alvarez and Spencer Schwellenbach are in Atlanta and show good promise, the team may be over their heads for the rest of 2024.
Additionally, there’s a hole in the rotation without Fried, with his long-term prognosis yet to be revealed. The team is spot-starting minor-league pitchers because they have no other option. Simply put, that’s putting the team in a rock-in-a-hard place, but it’s an uphill battle without scoring runs. In the five contests since the break, the team has only scored four or more runs in one contest.
With players-only meetings occurring and having yet to show different results, only so much can be done to change the team from an external standpoint. ESPN has come up with arguably the top solution for sparking their offense before it’s too late.
The Rays’ Randy Arozarena could be what the Braves need this season and long term.
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena presents the most robust case for helping the Braves now and later for the best value.
In the past seven days, the 24-year-old has played well, sporting a .333/.429/.944 line with six hits, three home runs, and four RBIs.
The 6-0 185-pound Cuban native would undoubtedly provide a spark and solve one of Atlanta's corner outfield positions. This was found in ESPN’s latest trade deadline article, which centers around MLB insider Jeff Passan’s trade information.
“With an eye on next year's payroll, it feels like Tampa Bay is more likely to trade Arozarena, even if he'll bring less in return. Passan reports that the Rays are in adding and subtracting mode, so they're probably going to desire prospects close to the majors. The Braves need an outfielder and have pitchers such as Hurston Waldrep and A.J. Smith-Shawver, who already have major league experience (although Waldrep is out with elbow inflammation). Bryce Elder, a 2023 All-Star, has perhaps worn out his welcome in Atlanta with a poor season and could be somebody the Rays' analytics guys can fix.” Per David Schoenfield
Overall, Arozarena could come at the right price for the Braves, and he can help Atlanta for the rest of 2024 and beyond.