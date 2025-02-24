Two Braves Starters to Make Spring Training Debuts in Split Squad Day
A pair of arms in the Atlanta Braves rotation will make their Spring Training debuts during the split-squad games on Tuesday.
Reynaldo López will be on the bump to start the game in North Port against the Boston Red Sox. Spencer Schwellenbach will head to Bradenton to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Multiple sources have reported them as the starters for these games.
Both arms enter the 2025 season as mainstays after both unexpectedly rising up last season.
López made the starting rotation out of Spring Training after only making one start in the Majors since 2021. He thrived in his role, finishing with a 1.99 ERA in 26 appearances, 25 starts. He also had a 5.1 WAR, a 1.10 WHIP, a 208 ERA+ and 148 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched.
Had he pitched enough innings to qualify, he would have won the ERA title over his Triple Crown-winning counterpart in the Braves rotation, Chris Sale, by a decent margin (2.38 ERA).
López finished 11th in the National League Cy Young voting.
Schwellenbach was a mid-season call as the injuries across the entire team piled up. He had made just two starts for Double-A Mississippi before getting the call.
He made his debut May 29 and stuck around thereafter. In 21 starts, he finished with a 3.35 ERA, a 1.04 WHIP and 127 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
In his final 15 starts, he had a 2.54 ERA and held hitters to a .215 average.
Both games tomorrow have a 1:05 first pitch. The home game will be the televised Braves game and will air through MLB video.
The game on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles was canceled, along with nearly the entire Grapefruit League slate, due to weather.