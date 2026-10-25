Braves' Biggest Missing Tool Could Change Their Free Agent Priorities

As we've discussed previously at Atlanta Braves On SI, the Braves have a lot of needs to address this offseason, but one advanced metric has arguably exposed the team's biggest weakness. The Braves were one of the slowest teams in the league on the basepaths, so in their search for an everyday left fielder, speed may be the area of priority. They don't necessarily need another power hitter in left field. They need someone who can manufacture runs.

Atlanta hit 204 home runs in 2026, tied for seventh in the Majors, yet ranked 29th out of 30 teams in sprint speed, according to Baseball Savant. Statcast also had the Braves 21st in Baserunning Run Value (-4) and 23rd in Extra Bases Taken Run Value, and they were 23rd in stolen bases as well. This isn't an indictment of how the Braves are falling behind in offensive trends. It's an acknowledgement of a weak point that could shift their offseason priorities.

Contrast that with the two teams playing in the World Series. The Milwaukee Brewers are the fastest team in baseball, averaging 28.1 feet per second, and the Tampa Bay Rays rank 11th. Both finished in the top five in the league in stolen bases and in sacrifice bunts, and both rank in the bottom third in home runs. Noticing a pattern yet?

The Braves hit more home runs than either team but produced less offense overall. The power-first identity produced extraordinary results in 2023, but the offense has been considerably less effective in the years since, despite largely the same core. Power isn't enough to win anymore.

The need for a complete offensive approach is on display in this postseason. The game changes in October, and even the broadcasters have noticed that asking teams who don't bunt all season to suddenly do it in the playoffs is a recipe for disaster. Speed is a big part of the answer. When your moves are unpredictable, you create more chaos and become harder to contain.

So, what does this mean for Atlanta? Left field is one of the team's biggest offseason needs, and Alex Anthopoulos has to decide whether to prioritize a player who brings speed and baserunning value instead of simply chasing the most accomplished bat available. The Braves need someone who reaches base consistently, steals bases and runs aggressively, complementing Matt Olson, Austin Riley and the rest of the established lineup.

There are a few internal options who could bring much-needed speed to the lineup, including top prospects Eric Hartman, Patrick Clohisy and John Gil, with the first two profiling well as left fielders. Speed alone isn't a solution, however, and power still matters. On-base percentage is king, and one name that has been brought up in Braves circles actually fits: Randy Arozarena.

Not only does he bring a high-impact bat, but he also ranked ninth in MLB in on-base percentage in 2026 and has a chaotic, impactful style on the basepaths. He creates runs by taking the extra base or forcing hurried throws from defenders in late-game situations.

Going into this offseason, the Braves don't need to add more of what they already have. They need players who can create traffic, put pressure on pitchers and cause chaos. The postseason is where speed, contact and aggressive baserunning are often pushed to the forefront, and this World Series is no different. If the Braves want to take the next step toward getting back to the Fall Classic, it may be time to consider a shift in their offensive philosophy, and therefore their offseason plans.

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