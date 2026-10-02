From Stands to the Field: Michael Harris II Celebrates Braves Series Clinch

Michael Harris II will assure you that this isn't the first time he's celebrated an Atlanta Braves postseason series. He was there in 2021, too. He may not have been in the lineup or even on the roster, but he was there.

When asked about celebrating after just missing the 2021 season, he had to make sure he set the record straight.

"Well, I was there in 2021," he said. "I was just in the stands."

It wasn't for just one walk-off, but two, during the National League Championship Series. He cheered on as his future teammates, Austin Riley and Eddie Rosario, got the job done in Games 1 and 2.

"He has a video about it," Ozzie Albies said.

You have to give him credit though. He kept the receipts.

Both a Braves top prospect at the time and a native of the Atlanta area, he got to take in a championship as a fan while also being a pending starting center fielder. At last, as the latter, he got to celebrate on the field as a teammate on Thursday night.

"Being on the field this time and, like I said, hearing the crowd from the first pitch, it just gave us a lot of motivation and energy to go out there and win this game and head to LA," Harris said.

Harris lent a hand in helping build that energy that the crowd provided in the decisive Game 3.

In the bottom of the first inning, he belted a line drive to right-center field that put the Braves up 3-0. It would be a lead they'd never relinquish. They went on to win the game 6-2.

It was a lead that was never truly under threat. That long ball played a part in ensuring that.

It provided a redemption moment as well. In the game before, he grounded into two double plays that made the difference in a loss. It goes to show that whatever happened the day before is history. One swing can prove to be all that matters. He hit the game-winner. That earned him his on-field celebration.

Now, Harris gets to face the same opponent that he watched the Braves beat from the stands five years ago. They'll face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

One of those future teammates, Riley, is still there with him. What's even better is that they both got to be heroes in the same postseason series.

It's special to be able to get both experiences. Some get to celebrate sports as a fan. Others have to wait until they make the moments happen themselves. As for Harris, he now has both under his belt.

The job isn't done yet, however. He's celebrated a ring as a fan, but he doesn't get to wear one yet. He kept that hope alive on Thursday. Now, he has to help keep that push going.

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