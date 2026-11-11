How Doable is Cam Caminiti's Major League Debut with the Braves in 2027?

The 2026 season was a crucial development year for Cam Caminiti, the Atlanta Braves' top pitching prospect. After going through some growing pains at the High-A level, he came into his own and excelled at the following Double-A level.

Fortunately for him, he's not on the 40-man roster. The minor league season is still happening, and he can still do his normal routine as the lockout marches on.

Now that he's reached this point in his development, the discussion turns to when he could make an impact in the major leagues. Of course, an obvious point is the aforementioned lockout. When the season resumes will play a role.

However, that's only a small piece of the answer. Unless the MLB season outright doesn't happen, there will be something to push for this year, and other factors kick in.

Despite a strong finish to the Double-A season, Caminiti didn't get any action in Triple-A once Columbus' season concluded. That's not a major deal. It simply pushed that next step to the upcoming season. It's not if he'll pitch in Triple-A next year. It's a matter of when.

In 2026, Caminiti made six Double-A starts, finishing with a 2.01 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP with 32 strikeouts over 32 1/3. You can make an argument that it's a small sample size, but that's not always how it works. If they think he's ready to start next season on the Triple-A roster, he'll do just that.

This next part is just speculation, just to be transparent. It could already be part of the plan that he starts in either Double-A or Triple-A. That's not clear at this time. What he does in minor league camp in the spring could play a role too.

Regardless, he's still at a point where he has a shot at the majors in 2027. To look at an example from last season, Owen Murphy made his Double-A debut on opening day, and he was pitching in the major leagues by the summer.

What matters most at this point is two things: 1) the team likes what they see and 2) there is a need that the team feels can be filled by a certain pitcher. If both boxes are checked off when evaluating Caminiti, then he'll get the call.

The following fact should by no means be seen as an indicator, but it'll be included anyway just for fun.

Caminiti participated in the All-Star Futures Game. Since 2023, Braves pitchers who have participated in that game have made their debut the following season. This includes Spencer Schwellenbach, Drake Baldwin and JR Ritchie. Hayden Harris made his debut the same season (2025). Maybe it means Caminiti could be next.

Again, that's just a fun stat that shouldn't actually be used to indicate anything. That's not the case for many participants in the Futures Game. However, it could be cool to see that trend continue.

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