How to Watch, Probable Pitchers for Braves vs Giants Series

The Atlanta Braves are back home looking to get back on track when they host the San Francisco Giants for a three-game series. The Braves are coming off a road trip that saw them only pick up a single win over five games.

Consider this your TV guide for a potential bounce-back. Here is how to tune in for the games on TV, and who is going to be on the mound to start. Some injury updates have been included as well, in case you missed them.

How to Watch Braves vs Giants

Tuesday, June 16, 7:15 p.m. EDT (4:15 p.m. EDT): BravesVision, GrayTV

Wednesday, June 17, 7:15 p.m. EDT (4:15 p.m. EDT): BravesVision

Thursday, June 18, 7:15 p.m. EDT (4:15 p.m. EDT): BravesVision

All games are available on BravesVision. Tuesday also has the option of watching on the GrayTV station. In Atlanta, the channel that carries the game is Atlanta New First.

Carriers of BravesVision include DirectTV, U-Verse, Spectrum, Xfinity and Fubo. It can also be streamed with a subscription on Braves.TV with no blackouts.

If you’re a Giants fan and you came across this page, you can view the game locally on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Probable Starters for Series

Tuesday, June 16: Adrian Houser (2-6, 5.54 ERA) vs Grant Holmes (4-2, 4.05 ERA)

Wednesday, June 17: Robbie Ray (4-6, 4.42 ERA) vs JR Ritchie (1-1, 3.82 ERA)

Thursday, June 18: Landen Roupp (5-7, 4.24 ERA) vs Martín Pérez (5-3, 2.90 ERA)

Holmes didn't make it out of the fourth inning during his previous start in Chicago. He allowed three earned runs across 3 2/3 innings pitched. However, when he left, the Braves were still in a position to win. Carlos Carrasco allowed the tying run, and then the White Sox walked it off in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Ritchie is back in the starting rotation in the wake of Spencer Strider's injury last week in the series opener in New York against the Mets. He's stretched out and ready to go. He pitched what was essentially a starter's workload in relief on Friday. He pitched five innings with no runs charged to him.

Pérez pitched on Saturday after the game he was supposed to start in Chicago was postponed due to weather. He allowed a single run across 5 1/3 innings, and the Braves went on to pick up their lone win of the road trip.

Other Notes

Drake Baldwin is off the injured list, and it's presumed he'll be in the starting lineup on Tuesday. He has finished his recovery from an oblique injury.

Meanwhile, the Braves will be without Spencer Strider for a time. He has been shut down for four weeks due to elbow inflammation, and if his next MRI brings back positive updates, he will begin what was described as a throwing progression.

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