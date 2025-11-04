Braves Drake Baldwin Named Rookie of the Year Finalist
Drake Baldwin gets his long-expected nod.
The Atlanta Braves catcher was named a finalist for the 2025 National League Rookie of the Year Award. He is up for the award alongside Cubs pitcher Cade Horton and Brewers infielder Caleb Durbin.
He seeks his second rookie award for his breakout 2025 season. He was named the National League’s Outstanding Rookie when the Players Choice Awards were presented last week.
Baldwin came onto the scene after Sean Murphy went down with an injury in Spring Training. While he was a rising prospect in the system, it took this moment to thrust him into the Opening Day starting lineup.
He spent the entire season up in the Majors. In 124 games, he batted .274 with an .810 OPS, 19 home runs and 80 RBIs. Among qualified rookies, his batting average, OPS, home runs and slugging were all second in the National League. His RBI total led this category of players.
It was a season of clutch moments, from walk-offs in extra innings to go-ahead home runs. All of this was achieved while he platooned with Murphy most of the season.
His ability to step up and his poise earned him praise from veterans such as Kyle Schwarber and Cal Raleigh during the Players Choice Awards.
"It's always fun to see another catcher come up in the league," Raleigh said in Baldwin's award video. "He kind of looked like a gamer."
Voting was conducted by the Baseball Writers Association of America. The winner will be announced on MLB Network on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. EST.
It’s been a busy award season for the Braves so far despite the disappointing season. Ronald Acuña Jr. joined Baldwin in receiving a Players Choice Award. He was the Comeback Player of the Year for the National League.
Meanwhile, Matt Olson has received both a Gold Glove and the Fielding Bible Award for his efforts at first base. While he didn’t win the award. Nick Allen was a finalist for the Gold Glove at shortstop.
Baldwin, Acuña and Olson, along with Chris Sale, are all finalists for the All-MLB Team. It’s a reflection of the talent the Braves have. Even in a down year, they’re having guys stand out enough to take home hardware.
Baldwin is the lone Braves All-MLB finalist who wasn’t an All-Star this season. However, he seems poised to have his share of selections going forward.