Next Step for Braves Reliever Determined During Rehab Assignment

The Atlanta Braves are moving one of their left-handers onto the next stage of his rehab assignment. As announced by the team on Tuesday morning, Danny Young has been transferred from Double-A Columbus to Triple-A Gwinnett.

He has been on a rehab assignment since June 20 and has pitched down at the complex in North Port along with Columbus. He reported to Double-A Columbus alongside Kyle Farmer, who appears to be hanging tight there for now. The Braves have not publicly decided what's next for him yet.

Young has made four appearances so far during his rehab assignment. He's allowed an unearned run on one hit and three walks. He has struck out seven for good measure.

The left-hander hasn't seen action in a major league game since April 26, 2025, when he was a member of the New York Mets. He went down with what was labeled as a left elbow sprain, which has since been re-labeled as left elbow reconstruction.

He did not appear with the Braves in spring training. However, when he gets to the majors, it won't be his team debut. He made a handful of appearances with the team during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Young returned to the Braves over the offseason on a one-year split contract.

A pitcher has up to 30 days for a rehab assignment. We'll see how long he pitches for Gwinnett under that status. There is always the possibility that he is removed from the rehab assignment and sticks around Triple-A for a bit.

However, knowing that the Braves tend to need bullpen help, he'll likely see time in the majors at some point.

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