At first thought, it's easy to get nervous about Tarik Skubal signing within the National League East. The Atlanta Braves see a rival get better, at least on paper.

Meanwhile, the Braves rotation has been battling injuries for the couple of seasons. Certainty is far from a fitting word for that group.

However, when you take a step back for a moment, it's something that shouldn't rattle the team that much, if at all.

There Are Still Good Options for the Braves to Sign

Let's lead off by pointing out that no well-run team goes and makes a move because another team makes one. The Braves would be adding because it's a position of need. They're also going to make decisions based on what makes the most sense for them.

Skubal's landing spot didn't create the need for starting pitching. No rival acquiring anybody created it.

Options are still out there, and they'll see who they can bring in in due time. That doesn't mean a signing or trade will happen, but the Braves will look at their options.

Other free agents on the board may not be of Skubal's caliber, but they don't have to be. There are great starting pitchers available who come at a lower cost and would give the Braves a more stable, high-quality rotation.

Better price tags per arm is also helpful given what could be a new landscape for baseball: A salary cap.

Mets May Have Set Themselves Up for Cap Headaches

There's a term used in other sports called "cap hell." A team is stuck right up against the cap, and it makes putting a roster together a nightmare. Somebody or multiple players got paid too much, and the effects linger.

Now, apply that to the Mets, who now have two of the highest-paid players ever: Skubal and Juan Soto. The former will make $50 million per season on average, and the latter will make $51 million per season on average. The Mets could have set themselves up with about two-fifths of their potential cap space ($258.2 million) tied up in two players for a decade.

Add in Bo Bichette's $42 million per season and Fransico Lindor's $32.4 million per season, and the Mets have two-thirds of their hypothetical cap space used up for the start of the proposed salary cap era (2028).

This is a team that already struggles to be competitive when they're high rollers on the free-agent market. Now, give them no room to spend.

While the Braves are a team that would also have to get under the cap if the proposed one is implemented, they wouldn't be anywhere close to having the same problem. They'd be more flexible, while their rival can't put a well-rounded roster together within the confines of the cap.

On top of that, the Braves had their rotation headaches and still finished 20 games ahead of the Mets in 2026. One starting pitcher isn't going to make up all of that ground, no matter how good he is.

The Mets could be in a situation where cap constraints offset the additions entirely. Four players alone don't win championships. They can be a core group for success, but baseball is a team sport.

So, feel free to sound the alarm or hit the big red panic button. Just know that the Braves aren't in trouble because the Mets have another top arm in the rotation.

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