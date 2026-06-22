What Should Braves Make of Bryce Elder's Recent Struggles?

Very recently, people were praising Bryce Elder’s turnaround. The Atlanta Braves’ right-hander was named as a candidate for the upcoming All-Star Game.

He received credit for the innings he was providing, the improvement seen from his slider and the addition of the cutter he’s shown to lefties.

Then, his start against the Boston Red Sox on May 27 happened. He allowed eight runs and didn’t survive the fourth inning. He followed it up with two more respectable starts, and then he’s been shelled over his last two outings.

In his last 26 innings pitched, he has an 8.31 ERA. Hitters are batting .312 against him during that span with five home runs.

Much of that goodwill went out the window quickly. His previous track record of letting an inning seriously get away with him returned to the forefront.

He’s gone through his rough patches and then figured it out before. Last year was a prime example of that.

Let’s get one thing out of the way. It’s highly unlikely that Elder is going anywhere soon. They don’t have the starting pitching to just do away with him tomorrow. If they designate him for assignment, let me know who comes up in his place. It probably won’t be an alternative you’re happy with.

This isn’t to say the concerns aren’t valid. They are. For the same reason that he isn’t going anywhere, there lies a concern. They don’t have alternatives, so they would have little choice in his status for the rotation.

Reynaldo López is already trying to find his way in the bullpen. Didier Fuentes is getting acclimated to major league hitters in the bullpen. JR Ritchie is already filling in for Spencer Strider for the foreseeable future.

Sure, Hurston Waldrep is likely coming, but we don’t actually know if he will be any better. Even if he is, that doesn’t mean Elder is out. The rotation still needs help, even with Waldrep.

Unless the Braves acquire multiple arms at the deadline, Elder is here to stay.

Two truths can coexist.

The first is that, with how well his season started and how well his previous season ended, Elder should at least get a chance to correct course. Since he’s off the 40-man roster otherwise, they have to be certain they need to end this.

The second is that they can’t just keep throwing him out there simply because he’s an option for the long-term if he can’t course correct. This is a team that is trying to push for the World Series. A rough patch is fine, but there is a point where it would become a trend, and their hands are tied.

If you’re the Braves, you can hope for the former to be the case while being mentally prepared for the latter.

They’ve had to move off other pieces before when there was a deficit at their positions, such as Orlando Arcia at shortstop or Aaron Bummer in the bullpen. Elder could be the one who sees that fate for the rotation.

Regardless, go get starting pitching help. That was needed even when Elder was excelling. Either they have depth or the safety net. There’s nothing wrong with either.

Should Elder turn things around, great. You should want this to be the case. Very few are actually sitting and waiting for him to fail. There is a certain corner that will be quiet when he’s good and then come out of the woodwork the second he’s getting into trouble. Their goal is to say I told you so.

Credit where it’s due and critique where it’s due too. You can’t comment on only one or the other.

So, here’s the reality of what the Braves should make of Elder’s recent skid: be cautiously optimistic that what they saw earlier this season is the real thing. Give him his chance, and then go from there. Time is on their side to see what plays out.

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