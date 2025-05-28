Orlando Arcia Delivers Strong Message After Braves Departure
Former Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia is closing in on a contract to continue his baseball career with the Colorado Rockies. But before that happens, Arcia made sure to take a moment to thank the team he called home for parts of five MLB seasons.
Over Memorial Day weekend, Arcia posted a heartfelt good-bye to the Braves on his Instagram account.
"I want to take a moment to say thank you to the Braves organization, my teammates, the staff, and especially the fans. Wearing this jersey and representing this city has been one of the greatest honors of my career," wrote Arcia, via 92.9 The Game's Grant McAuley.
"From day one, you welcomed me with open arms and supported me through every high and low. I've grown so much both on and off the field here, and I'll always carry that with me.
"To my teammates -- thank you for the memories, the battles, and the bond we shared in the clubhouse. Those are moments I'll never forget.
"While it's time for a new chapter, Atlanta will always have a special placein my heart. Thank you for everything."
Arcia joined the Braves through a trade from the Milwaukee Brewers in early April 2021. The shortstop spent the first five seasons of his career in Milwaukee.
Arcia and the Braves knocked off the Brewers in the NLDS during October 2021 on their way to the World Series title. That, along with a 2023 All-Star nomination, were the high points of Arcia's tenure in Atlanta.
Arcia slashed .264/.321/.420 with 17 home runs, 65 RBI and 66 runs in 139 games during his All-Star season in 2023.
But Arcia began struggling offensively last season and lost his job to Nick Allen in April. Without the everyday shortstop job, Arcia was left without any role for the Braves.
He wasn't an option as a defensive replacement because Allen is better defensively. Arcia's defensive versatility is also limited because he hasn't played anywhere but shortstop since 2022.
Arcia also wasn't a great pinch hitting or pinch running option for Atlanta. So, when the team needed to clear a roster spot for Ronald Acuña's return, Arcia was a logical cut candidate.
If Arcia signs with Colorado, he will bring 10 years of MLB experience to the Rockies. In five years with the Braves, he hit .238 with a .680 OPS.
This season, Arcia batted .194 with a .445 OPS in 32 plate appearances.