19-Year-Old Prospect Named Brewers' Best Trade Chip Ahead Of Deadline

The Milwaukee Brewers already struck ahead of the impending Aug. 3 trade deadline, bolstering their starting rotation by acquiring two-time World Series champion Lance McCullers from the Houston Astros, as well as Colton Gordon.

The McCullers trade is already looking like a heist for the Brewers, who have a new starting pitcher with plenty of upside. The 32-year-old is nearing a return from injury, which is great for Milwaukee, which has multiple pitchers sitting on the injured list. The Brewers have done wonders in helping pitchers return to form, like Quinn Priester and Kyle Harrison, and will hope McCullers can pitch at an elite level again.

The Brewers pulled off the first big trade leading up to the trade deadline, but it wouldn't be surprising to see them pull off another big move with their World Series aspirations sky-high. Milwaukee boasts the second-best record in all of baseball and has a chance to finally reach the Fall Classic for the first time since 1982.

Luis Peña could be Milwaukee's best trade chip at the deadline

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Luis Pena takes a throw in a double-play drill during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Brewers have earned three straight division titles and five in the last eight seasons, but have failed to reach the World Series. Making a big splash at the trade deadline could be just what the team needs to get over the hump. With that in mind, MLB.com named 19-year-old prospect Luis Peña as the Brewers' top trade chip.

"The Brewers aren’t going to trade shortstop Cooper Pratt or outfielder Luis Lara after locking both into long-term contracts, and they aren’t going to trade the No. 1 prospect in baseball, Jesús Made," according to an article written by MLB.com on Thursday. "Considering how deep they are at shortstop in the organization, it could make sense for them to move Peña, a five-tool player who is baseball’s No. 18 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. Trouble is, Peña's value is down because of a health scare this season, when he collapsed in the dugout. He’s played 32 Minor League games this year."

Peña is the Brewers' No. 2 overall prospect and was signed by the team as an international free agent in 2024. The 19-year-old infielder is an exciting infield prospect, but Milwaukee's infield depth is relatively deep.

Though it would be hard to trade a top prospect like Peña, it could allow the Brewers to add an impact player who could help the team topple the Los Angeles Dodgers and finally reach the World Series. It will be interesting to see how Milwaukee tackles the next couple of weeks leading up to the deadline.

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