4 Brewers Are Core Pieces of the Future and 2 Clearly Aren't

The 2026 Milwaukee Brewers have put themselves in the record books and will never be forgotten.

The 2026 Brewers are the team that finally was able to get over the hump. It took 57 years for the Brewers to finally win a title. Now, Milwaukee has accomplished that mission. From here on out, it would be great to see titles year in and year out. Even if that happens, the 2026 team will never be forgotten as it was the club that finally gave Milwaukee the championship hope it has been searching for.

It would be incredible if this team could just stick together forever. But that isn't realistic, unfortunately. On the bright side, Milwaukee is full of players under team control beyond the 2026 season. But the team will look at least a bit different in 2027. With that being said, here are four players who are clearly core pieces for the franchise, and two who aren't.

Core Pieces

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) celebrates with shortstop Cooper Pratt (12) after scoring a run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cooper Pratt

Milwaukee handed Pratt a long-term extension before he even took the field during a big league game. Clearly, the Brewers were right to do so. Pratt was good down in the minors, but has been even better since making the jump to the majors. Pratt slashed .281/.350/.368 with three home runs, 34 RBIs and 19 stolen bases in 74 games played. Plus, he's elite defensively. In the World Series, he slashed .421/.455/.684 with one home run and seven RBIs in five games. This kid is special.

Jackson Chourio

This one is obvious. Chourio got his long-term extension before touching the field, just like Pratt. He was very good in his first two seasons in the majors and then made the jump to superstar in 2026. He was electric throughout the playoffs as well. In 2027, he should be an MVP candidate, if he stays healthy.

Jacob Misiorowski

Another obvious one. Misiorowski is going to win the 2026 NL Cy Young Award. If he doesn't, it would be a robbery. At just 24 years old, he just put together the best season by a pitcher in Brewers history.

Luis Lara

While Lara didn't get a ton of playing time in the postseason, he already has his long-term extension as well. Lara is just 21 years old. The future is brught.

Non-Core Pieces For The Future

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Chad Patrick (39) pitches during the first inning of the game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday May 27, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chad Patrick

Patrick had a 3.40 ERA in 57 appearances in 2026. While this is the case, he didn't pitch in the postseason and came off the World Series roster in favor of Brandon Woodruff. He's under team control through the 2031 season, but it will be interesting to see how he's used in 2027.

Trevor Megill

This hopefully isn't the case. Megill is excellent and has been massive for Milwaukee over the last four seasons. But he has just one more season of team control left.