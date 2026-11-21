The Milwaukee Brewers didn't do anything surprising ahead of Friday's deadline across Major League Baseball to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players.

Milwaukee avoided arbitration with Joey Ortiz, Grant Anderson, DL Hall, Ryan Walker and Angel Zerpa. The Brewers tendered contracts to Sal Frelick, David Hamilton, Trevor Megill, Garrett Mitchell, Bo Naylor, Quinn Priester, Brice Turang and Andrew Vaughn. Milwaukee took care of business, but that doesn't fully guarantee that every one of these players will end up being on the 2027 Brewers.

In fact, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon raised some eyebrows by pointing to Ortiz as the type of player the Arizona Diamondbacks would want if Nolan Arenado is moved off third base.

"A trade of second baseman Ketel Marte, which seems inevitable if not imminent, likely will boost the Diamondbacks’ efforts to reduce their payroll," Rosenthal and Sammon wrote. "But to move Arenado to first, they would want to add a quality defender at third, according to a person briefed on their thinking who was granted anonymity for his candor. Teams value defense-first third basemen even if they are only modest offensive performers — Boston’s Caleb Durbin is one example, Milwaukee’s Joey Ortiz another."

The Brewers Should Keep Arizona In Mind

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) and Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz (3) celebrate after they beat the Tampa Bay Rays to be World Series Champions in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 to win a World Series. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is very interesting.

Heading into 2027, third base is up in the air a bit for Milwaukee. Ortiz and Hamilton are both still with the organization and would figure to have a path to playing time at the hot corner once again. These two were both great for Milwaukee down the stretch and into the playoffs. But the Brewers also have baseball's No. 1 overall prospect in Jesus Made, who can play third base. Top slugger prospect Andrew Fischer can also play third base. Fischer can also play first base, so with Jake Bauers out of the organization, his most likely path to the bigs is arguably at first base.

Beyond Made and Fischer, the Brewers also have Jett Williams, who was acquired in the Freddy Peralta trade last year and added to the 40-man roster this offseason.

Of the three, Made is the most intriguing, but any of these three realistically could be the Opening Day third baseman, which would make Ortiz expendable. Ortiz has three seasons of team control left and is coming off a season in which he slashed .270/.328/.402 with nine home runs, 47 RBIs and 14 doubles in 134 games played. Plus, he's elite defensively. If the Diamondbacks end up looking, the Brewers should answer the phone and see if they can bring more pitching back to town.

This doesn't mean that a deal is imminent, but keep an eye on the Diamondbacks.