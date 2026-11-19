The Milwaukee Brewers don't have many changes to make this offseason. The Brewers have built a sustainable juggernaut with the vast majority of the key cogs under team control for the 2027 season and beyond. Plus, an elite farm system ready to supplement the roster wherever the club does need a boost.

Again, there are few areas where Milwaukee actually needs to make changes. But third base is at least an area to watch and a big addition from last offseason could end up being the answer. The Brewers added six players to the 40-man roster earlier in the week, including No. 10 prospect Jett Williams. On Wednesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel noted on Brewer Territory that Williams could be on the Opening Day roster.

"Jett Williams might make the Opening Day roster, even though he's never been in the big leagues," Hogg said. "I would not doubt that in any capacity. ... Jett Williams, this is a reason why the Brewers aren't going to go and spend a lot of money in free agency. Who knows exactly how he's going to turn out as a player, but this is how they do it."

Jett Williams could be soaring to Milwaukee sooner than expected... ✈️ @CyrtHogg says he “would not rule out" the 23-year-old making the Opening Day roster after being added to the Brewers’ 40-man. pic.twitter.com/AiU0c2Nogu — Brewer Territory (@BrewerTerritory) November 18, 2026

Unpacking The Idea Of Jett Williams In The Majors

Mar 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Jett Williams (76) reacts after striking out against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to Williams, he can play shortstop, third base and center field. Right now, his only path to a big league roster spot is at the hot corner. Cooper Pratt is the shortstop of the future and center field will be handled by Garrett Mitchell or Luis Lara. Or, if neither of these two are in center field, Jackson Chourio can handle the job. So, if Williams does make the big league roster, third base is the most obvious spot.

Right now, David Hamilton and Joey Ortiz are in line for the spot again after manning it down the stretch. Williams presents as an intriguing prospect. He was acquired from the New York Mets in the Freddy Peralta trade and it actually was a bit surprising that he didn't get a chance in the majors at all in 2026. He dealt with some injuries, though, which limited him to just 81 games. Overall, he slashed .233/.340/.384 with a .723 OPS, nine home runs, 41 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, nine doubles and five triples.

He has more long-term upside than either Ortiz or Hamilton, but can he improve the team in the short term? That's going to be a question for Milwaukee to answer in Spring Training. At the very least, he has shot and a prominent Brewers insider he could be on the Opening Day roster, which certainly adds fuel to the fire. Third base is among the only roster spots that are going to be a real competition this offseason. Hopefully, a potential lockout doesn't mess things up too much around the league and disrupt the spring.