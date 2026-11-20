Milwaukee Brewers No. 1 overall prospect Jesus Made is just 19 years old, but he is putting himself in a position to make the organization consider whether or not to give him a shot in the majors early in 2027.

Made had a dominant 2026 season that landed him the top overall prospect spot in Major League Baseball. He spent the season with Double-A Biloxi and slashed .271/.344/.430 with 14 home runs, 91 RBIs, 37 stolen bases, 24 doubles, six triples and 87 runs scored in 122 games played. He's great and now he's playing in the Dominican Winter League with Tigres del Licey and he has unsurprisingly been excellent.

in 16 games, Made has slashed .311/.417/.410 with an .827 OPS, one home run, nine RBIs, two stolen bases, one double, one triple and 10 runs scored.

Jesus Made Is A Star

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jesus Made poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Made's young career in professional baseball has followed an eerily similar path to Milwaukee star outfielder Jackson Chourio. If he continues that trend, there's a real chance that he could be on the Opening Day roster if things continue to go well in winter ball and then into Spring Training. In comparison, after Chourio's third season in professional baseball, he played in the Venezuelan Winter League. He played in 17 games and slashed .379/.453/.530 with a .984 OPS, one home run, six RBIs, three stolen bases, five doubles, one triple and 15 runs scored.

Made has done pretty much everything right so far in his young career. He's an electrifying player and the most obvious way for him to make the jump to the majors would be at third base to kick off the 2027 season. Brice Turang is the second baseman for Milwaukee and Cooper Pratt is the shortstop of the future. Made has the potential to be a true superstar in the game and third base is completely up for grabs right now.

The 2026 Brewers were historic. They won the first World Series in franchise history and the vast majority of the team will return in 2027. What could really separate the 2027 team from the 2026 club is whether Made is able to make the jump to the majors and has a similar impact as Chourio did back in 2024 during his rookie campaign.

Made has been compared to Chourio over and over again over the last two years because they both had similar meteoric rises. The young infielder is thriving in the winter, just like Chourio did after his third pro season. Chourio began his fourth in the majors. Made could very well do the same if he maintains this momentum.