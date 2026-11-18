The Milwaukee Brewers are lucky to have young outfielder Jackson Chourio and that is the understatement of the year.

Chourio was great in 2024 and 2025, but he took the massive leap to superstardom in 2026. Chourio played in 127 games and slashed .291/.351/.487 with an .837 OPS, 25 home runs, 75 RBIs, 23 stolen bases, 27 doubles and 96 runs scored. Plus, he won a Gold Glove Award, Silver Slugger Award and batted .288 in the postseason with two homers and nine RBIs en route to Milwaukee's first World Series title in franchise history. He did it all. And no other player in big league history has been able to accomplish all of that at such a young age.

On Tuesday, he won the Silver Slugger Award and the Brewers shared that Chourio is the youngest player (22 years old) in Major League Baseball history to win a World Series, Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Award all in the same season.

Jackson Chourio Is A Superstar

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) reacts after hitting a single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson Chourio: 1 of 1 ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/rkdQoQHVcS — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) November 18, 2026

Chourio is not even going to turn 23 years old until March 11. Realistically, he shouldn't be anywhere near his peak. On paper, he should be years away from that at just 22 years old.

When the Brewers signed, they found a franchise pillar and superstar-level talent. In recent memory, we've seen the Brewers aggressively lock up pieces they believe can help this team in the long run. Chourio got an $82 million deal with two club options before ever even touching a big league diamond. Chourio's three seasons in and the deal already looks like a massive discount.

If he continues and maintains this momentum into the 2027 campaign, we're going to be talking about a legit National League Most Valuable Player contender. He's that good and he's just getting better and better.

The Brewers have made a lot of good decisions in recent memory. It's why they have won four straight National League Central titles, as well as the 2026 World Series. While this is the case, bringing Chourio to town and handing him the long-term extension before he touched the field very well may be the best overall decision the team has made over the last 10 years. Or, at least the decision will look like it in the long run. Any time you can put yourself in the record books as the youngest to do something, that means you're doing something right.