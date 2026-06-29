Brewers' Elite Rotation About to Get Even Scarier Thanks to Logan Henderson

The Milwaukee Brewers have the best starting rotation in baseball right now and it's about to get even better.

Last week, it was reported that the expectation is that young righty Logan Henderson would be ready to return as a rotation option for Milwaukee in early July. On top of this, it was reported that the expectation was that Henderson would begin a minor league rehab assignment on Sunday. Throughout the weekend, the biggest story around the organization was its three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. Naturally, the series took up most of the chatter around the team.

With that being said, one thing that did go under the radar was the fact that Henderson did, in fact, begin his minor league rehab assignment on Sunday for Triple-A Nashville and he was dominant. Henderson pitched just three innings, but he struck out seven batters and allowed just one base hit and walked one batter.

If you're here to check in on Logan Henderson's rehab, we have good news:



3.0 IP

0 R

7 K

1 H

1 BB pic.twitter.com/XHqj1AwtZj — Nashville Sounds (@nashvillesounds) June 29, 2026

Now, that's certainly a positive sign for the organization. He threw 51 pitches in his first appearance of his minor league rehab assignment. While the Brewers have not announced a return date for Henderson yet, the clock is ticking. When a pitcher begins a minor league rehab assignment, there's a 30-day clock that begins before the club has to decide whether to activate the player and bring them up to the big league club, or option them down to the minors.

With the reporting out there that the expectation is that Henderson will return in early July, that's certainly a sign that the young righty won't need the entire 30-day window, barring a setback. His rehab assignment began on June 28, so he has until July 28 if he needs the entire 30-day window. Henderson's second appearance on his rehab assignment hasn't been announced yet, but it's likely to be the first week of July. If the expectation is that he will return in early July, it could very well end up being his last one before coming back up to Milwaukee.

Despite the fact that Milwaukee's rotation has been on a heater, it could still use Henderson. Before landing on the Injured List, Henderson had a 2.74 ERA in five starts in the majors and became the first pitcher since at least 1898 to begin a career by making 10 straight starts with two or fewer runs allowed.

With Henderson approaching his return, Milwaukee will have a tough decision to make. But the rotation arguably should look like Jacob Misiorowski, Kyle Harrison, Brandon Woodruff, Henderson, and Brandon Sproat with Shane Drohan moving back to help the bullpen. The Brewers already are 50-31 on the season and yet they are going to get even better.