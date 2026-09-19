Brewers Probables With Franchise Wins Record Within Reach

The Milwaukee Brewers kicked off a three-game series on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles with a 6-5 win. Now, Milwaukee is within reach of franchise history with two games left to go against the Orioles.

Milwaukee set the franchise wins record last year when it racked up 97 victories. Now, the Brewers are 96-58 on the season and can set a new record by the time the weekend comes to an end. If the Brewers win on Saturday, they will tie the franchise record for wins with 97. If they win on Saturday and Sunday, they will find themselves in uncharted waters with their 98th win of the campaign.

With that being said, here are Milwaukee's probable starters for the rest of the Orioles series.

Saturday — Robert Gasser

Sep 13, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Robert Gasser (54) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gasser has really come into his own for the Brewers this season. Overall, he has a 4.30 ERA in 19 total appearances this season, including 18 starts. But he has been at his best recently. Over his last four starts, Gasser has logged a 2.33 ERA and a 20-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 19 1/3 innings pitched. At a time when the Brewers have been looking for another dependable arm with Kyle Harrison struggling and Dustin May up-and-down, the lefty has delivered when Milwaukee has most needed him to.

His best appearance of the season came on Aug. 26. May got the start but had to exit after one pitch. Gasser got the ball afterward and tossed 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball, while striking out six batters. He's been red-hot lately and will give Milwaukee a chance at history on Saturday.

Sunday — Jacob Misiorowski

Sep 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The righty flamethrower will get the ball on Sunday night with a chance to deliver the 98th win of the season for Milwaukee, if it wins on Saturday, of course. Misiorowski was on the hill on the day that the Brewers locked up the National League Central. It's only right that the likely 2026 NL Cy Young Award winner takes the hill and delivers Milwaukee a new franchise record for wins in a season.

Misiorowski has had potentially the very best season for a starting pitcher in Milwaukee history so far this season. He's leading the league with a 1.89 ERA and his outing on Sunday could very well be his last one of the 2026 regular season. History is coming for him, and Milwaukee in general, to say the least.