Brewers Have Big Hopes for William Contreras in Milwaukee: Report

The vibes are the Milwaukee Brewers and All-Star backstop William Contreras are very high right now.

First and foremost, Contreras was the Brewers' most consistent offensive weapon throughout the postseason and it culminated in him winning the World Series Most Valuable Player Award after Milwaukee's first-ever World Series championship. It was an immaculate run, to say the least. And since the offseason has begun, the vast majority of the chatter around Contreras has been about the fact that Milwaukee isn't likely to trade him this offseason, despite being a year away from free agency. What should make Brewers fans even more excited is the fact that USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that Milwaukee actually would "love" to give Contreras an extension this offseason as well.

"The Milwaukee Brewers are telling teams that All-Star catcher William Contreras is staying put, and that they’d love to sign him to a contract extension," Nightengale wrote.

What Could A William Contreras Extension Cost?

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) makes an error during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Brewers are going to get an extension done with Contreras this offseason, it's going to cost a pretty penny, to say the least.

Contreras is a star and is among the top five catchers in baseball, at least. Contreras is 28 years old and is a three-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner. In 2026, he slashed .270/.341/.417 with a .758 OPS, 18 home runs, 94 RBIs and 27 doubles in 147 games played. He was a 2.9 WAR player in 2026 and hasn't finished a season with fewer than 2.6 wins above replacement since 2021 when he played in just 52 games played.

Right now, there are two catchers in the league with nine-figure deals. They are Will Smith of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners. Smith inked a 10-year, $140 million deal with Los Angeles and Raleigh inked a six-year, $105 million deal with Seattle. Both were 28 years old when they landed their deals. If a long-term deal is in Contreras' future, he arguably should be the third to be in this nine-figure range. Right now, Spotrac has his projected market value set at just over $86 million over six years.

Arguably, Spotrac's projection is on the low side. He should be targeting the Raleigh deal. Over the last four years, Raleigh racked up 16.3 wins above replacement in 583 games played, including an outlier 2025 campaign that saw him finish with 7.2 wins above replacement. In comparison, Contreras has racked up 15.3 wins above replacement in 593 games over the last four seasons. Raleigh nearly doubled Contreras' home run output over the last four years (147 vs. 75) but Contreras compares favorably in general. Over the last four years, Contreras has been better than Raleigh in batting average (.275 vs. .222), on-base percentage (.357 vs. .321), OPS (.792 vs. .790) and doubles (130 vs. 78).

Raleigh earned his deal. Contreras has as well. The fact that Nightengale reported that Milwaukee would "love" to sign Contreras to an extension is a good sign. Now, the two sides just have to put pen to paper.