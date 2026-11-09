Brewers Little-Known Catcher Exits Milwaukee After 3 Years

We're at a point in the Major League Baseball offseason when minor league transactions are plentiful, but needle-moving big league transactions are few and far between.

For the Milwaukee Brewers, that certainly has been the case. Lefty Jared Koenig elected free agency after being outrighted down to Triple-A. Outfielder Akil Baddoo was claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Veteran reliever Bryse Wilson elected free agency after being outrighted down to the minors. 32-year-old lefty Thomas Pannone also elected free agency from the organization. Milwaukee declined options for Antonio Senzatela and Gary Sanchez, among other moves as well. Another minor league move that went under the radar was 28-year-old catcher Ramon Rodriguez electing free agency from the organization.

Rodriguez elected free agency from Milwaukee, per his official MLB.com profile.

The Former Brewers Catcher Is A Free Agent

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Ramon Rodriguez poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodriguez isn't someone who may be a household name, even among Brewers fans. He was a depth backstop for the organization who made it up to Triple-A, but hasn't made the jump to the big leagues just yet. Rodriguez spent three years in the Brewers' organization after signing as a free agent on a minor league deal back in 2024. In 2026, Rodriguez played in 56 games with Triple-A Nashville and slashed .236/.299/.313 with three home runs and 18 RBIs.

Rodriguez's professional career began back in 2016 in the Los Angeles Dodgers' organization as a 17-year-old. He has spent time with the Dodgers, Baltimore Orioles and now most recently the Brewers' organization. Now he will look for his next opportunity.

For Milwaukee, it's going to be just fine. The Brewers are loaded behind the plate. In the majors, the Brewers had William Contreras and Sanchez. Down in Triple-A, the Brewers had No. 11 prospect Jeferson Quero and Rodriguez in Triple-A. Plus, the Brewers acquired Bo Naylor from the Cleveland Guardians. The Brewers still have Contreras, Quero and Naylor. Sanchez is a free agent and now Rodriguez is as well.

Rodriguez is 28 years old and it wouldn't be shocking at all to see him land a minor league deal somewhere on the sooner side. Teams can never have too much catching depth near the top of the minors. It actually would've been nice if Rodriguez stuck around in the organization. He spent three years with the club and is one step from the majors. But he's out there in free agency now.