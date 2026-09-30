Rays Announce Game 1 Starting Pitcher for ALDS

The Tampa Bay Rays won the American League East, earning the No. 1 seed in the league, which meant a bye in the Wild Card Round and awaiting an opponent for the ALDS.

They will be facing off against one of their AL East rivals, with the New York Yankees hosting the Boston Red Sox in the ALWC. The ALDS will begin on Saturday, Oct. 3, and manager Kevin Cash has announced who will be taking the mound in Game 1 for the Rays.

Unsurprisingly, it will be their ace, Drew Rasmussen, toeing the rubber for Tampa Bay. Another advantage of getting the bye is ensuring that your pitching rotation is set up exactly how you want, and the entire staff is rested and ready to go.

This was a no-brainer decision for the team to make. Rasmussen has turned into a legitimate anchor for the franchise, earning a trip to the All-Star Game in back-to-back years.

Rays going with Drew Rasmussen in Game 1 of ALDS

Sep 22, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) pitches against the New York Yankees during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season, he started 30 games, going 16-5 with a 2.67 ERA. He produced a bWAR of 4.7 and 174 strikeouts across 172 innings. It was a career season for the veteran righty, who earned the opportunity to take the ball for the team’s first playoff game since 2023.

While the plans for Game 1 are set in stone, the rest of the series is still up in the air. With an odd scheduling quirk, an off day between Games 1 and 2 and then between Games 2 and 3, the Rays will have some decisions to make with their staff.

There is a chance they won’t need more than two starting pitchers through the first four games of he series. Rasmussen will take the ball on Saturday, and Game 3 isn’t until Oct. 7, which would be three days of rest.

#Rays Cash said, as expected, they are planning to start RH Drew Rasmussen in Saturday’s ALDS opener, but other decisions will come “as the week unfolds.” Extra day off between Games 1 and 2 is a factor. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) September 30, 2026

Cash could decide to bring him and whoever starts Game 2, potentially Nick Martinez, back on short rest for both games. Or, he could turn to a third starter, potentially Freddy Peralta, who would start Game 3.

That would line Rasmussen up to pitch on regular rest in Game 4, if needed, and then whoever takes the mound in Game 2 can return for Game 5, if the series goes that long, with the date of that game set for Oct. 10.

Of course, in an ideal world, Tampa Bay will wrap things up without having to worry about starting pitchers in Games 4 and 5, but they are going to be challenged by either the Yankees or the Red Sox.