Brewers Rewrite the History Books With Explosive Game 3 Blowout of Rays

If the Milwaukee Brewers can get the job done and win one more game the 2026 World Series, they will become champions for the first time. Not only that. If the Brewers finish the job, then Monday will go down as one of the very best days in franchise history.

Milwaukee faced off against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 at Tropicana Field and came out on top, 10-1, to take a commanding three-game series lead. It was a magical night featuring an eight-run fifth inning, six shutout innings from Robert Gasser and the return of Brandon Woodruff to the mound for the first time since July 4. It was a night that Brewers fans will not soon forget. Plus, it will be remembered in the record books as well as the club made history left and right.

Milwaukee outhit the Rays, 16-3, which is now the third-largest differential in World Series history, per MLB's Sarah Langs. The Brewers became the first team in Major League Baseball history to have seven consecutive batters get a hit in a postseason game, per OptaSTATS. Milwaukee tied the record for the most consecutive wins in a single postseason with eight, per Langs. The Brewers are 10-1 in the playoffs so far and are just one win away from glory.

The Brewers Had A Historic Night

Oct 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) celebrates with outfielder Garrett Mitchell (5) after scoring against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning in game three of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

William Contreras is the first catcher since Darren Daulton in 1993 with three caught stealing in the first three games of a World Series, per Langs. On Monday night, the Brewers lowered their absurd team ERA in the playoffs down from 2.12 to 2.02. If the playoffs ended today, that would break the record for the lowest team ERA by a team in 30 years.

Jackson Chourio specifically had a historic night as he went 4-for-5 at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored. Simply put, it was one of the best games in Brewers history and will be remembered as such, if Milwaukee can finish the job and win the World Series.

There hasn't been a team in big league history to sweep the League Championship Series and the World Series in the same postseason. If the Brewers can win on Tuesday night on the road, they will become the first. Over the last few years, the Brewers were counted out every season before they even began. Even in 2026 that was the case after trading Freddy Peralta away. But, now, Milwaukee is one win away.