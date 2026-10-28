Christian Yelich's Game 5 Pregame Message After Brewers' Game 4 Loss

While the Milwaukee Brewers didn't close the door on the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday night, they will have another chance to do so on Wednesday night.

Milwaukee will send Jacob Misiorowski to the mound and the Rays will counter with two-time All-Star Drew Rasmussen. Milwaukee won the first three games of the series and then dropped a 12-inning marathon on Tuesday night. After the game, Brewers captain Christian Yelich shared a perfect message for the team and acknowledged that you're "supposed" to face adversity at this time of the year and it's all about how you respond to it. On Wednesday afternoon, Yelich spoke during pregame and had another perfect message.

"Once it happens and it's over, there's nothing you can do about it," Yelich said. "You can't look back and second guess it. You've got to flush it. You can't come here today — and no body has come in here today — with a different outlook. Just win a game tonight, the same as it has been the entire year. Show up to the field with a chance to win. That's what we do. We focus on the present and what we can do today and go from there and try to win a game.

“You gotta flush it. You can’t come today and nobody came here today with a different outlook.” Christian Yelich on bouncing back in game 5. More to come on @CBS58 at 4 & 5 #Brewers pic.twitter.com/AVPpwn8Epc — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) October 28, 2026

Yelich is the captain of the Brewers for a reason. This guy is the leader in the clubhouse and unsurprisingly, nailed the pregame message.

While the Brewers lost on Tuesday, it's not as if they were blown out. They played a good game and gave themselves a chance to win late. The Brewers pitched well and hit the ball hard, but the Rays just got the better of them. It's important to stay even and keep the context. The Brewers are still in the driver's seat and will have the likely 2026 NL Cy Young Award winner on the mound on Wednesday night in Misiorowski. For the Rays to catch Milwaukee, they need to beat the righty and then likely take down Logan Henderson in Game 6. That's no simple task. And that would only tie the Brewers and Rays in the series.

The Brewers are a game away from winning the first title in franchise history. There's no reason to get too low after one loss. Milwaukee won 103 games in the regular season and has followed that up by going 10-2 in the postseason. All the Brewers have to do is play their game and they will be just fine.