Padres Notes: Mason Miller Away From Team, Adrian Morejon Availability in Question, Game 4 Starter Announced

With their backs against the wall against a 103-win team, the San Diego Padres beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-3, in Game 3 of the National League Division Series in an electric Petco Park atmosphere.

Right-hander Nick Pivetta started things off with four strikeouts in 4.1 innings of work while allowing two earned runs along the way. The bullpen held it down for the remainder of the game, allowing six hits and one earned run. However, a new face trotted out to the mound ahead of the eighth inning.

Starting pitcher Michael King — who debuted in MLB as a relief pitcher in 2019 — entered the game in the eighth to close things down and earn his first save since the summer of 2023. With two on in the top of the ninth, veteran shortstop Xander Bogaerts made a sensational stop on a 107.1 mph ground ball hit by Christian Yelich to sprint towards the second-base bag and turn a game-ending double play.

Offensively, Jake Cronenworth had a multi-hit night, including a solo home run in the fifth. Superstars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado each had an RBI while Bogaerts scored in the sixth thanks to a two-out error by Cooper Pratt.

Part of the reason why King threw 40 pitches on Tuesday (after throwing 97 on Sunday) was that closer Mason Miller was unavailable after he was added to the Postseason Paternity List before the game. He was out Tuesday and will possibly be unavailable for Wednesday's Game 4 as left-hander Wandy Peralta took his place temporarily on the roster.

Additionally, many expected to see southpaw Adrian Morejon enter the game on Tuesday given he last threw (30 pitches) on Sunday, or at the very least, start warming up ahead of the eighth. Manager Craig Stammen spoke on the health of his reliever and why his status moving forward is still unknown.

"Adrian [was] not available tonight," Stammen said. "Still feeling a little stickiness in the shoulder. We're trying to work through [it]. We're doing everything we can to get him ready. We'll see his status about tomorrow."

Finally, the Padres announced their starting pitcher for NLDS Game 4. It will be none other than two-time World Series champion Walker Buehler.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Announce Starting Pitcher for Must-Win NLDS Game 4 vs Brewers

Padres To Be Without Mason Miller for NLDS Game 3, And Potentially Longer

Padres’ Adrian Morejon Dealing With Shoulder Issue, Availability Unknown for Rest of NLDS

6-Time All-Star in Awe of Padres' 20-Year-Old Rookie Ethan Salas

Padres Slugger Scratched From Lineup Due to Injury Hours Before NLDS Game 3

The Padres Can't Afford to Make This Same Mistake Again in Game 3

Smart or Dumb? Padres Make Major Lineup Changes Ahead of Must-Win NLDS Game 3 vs Brewers

Mason Miller, Padres Manager Address Pitch-Tipping Allegations, Closer's Status Moving Forward

Padres Tweets of the Day

The Padres will be without All-Star Mason Miller for Tuesday's NLDS Game 3, and potentially longer🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/jGhpDI5O7M — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) October 7, 2026

Goddamnit, he did it again. pic.twitter.com/4fmMjZ7vvQ — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 7, 2026

O King, Our King pic.twitter.com/RvDF7JeudE — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 7, 2026

Still draped in the Padres dugout pic.twitter.com/WAmO1IjiMT — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) October 6, 2026

Don & Mud in the background pic.twitter.com/YkqRX4FIBb — Al Scott (@AlScott1998) October 7, 2026

Fernando Tatis Jr. on how pitchers have approached him this postseason: pic.twitter.com/76sWCGTO5o — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) October 6, 2026

Mason Miller will be unavailable for 1-3 days after MLB approved his placement on the paternity list pic.twitter.com/Pr8Jt4Tn23 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 7, 2026

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