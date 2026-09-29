Brewers Have Something Seriously Special in Brice Turang

One thing that was made clear throughout the 2026 Major League Baseball season is the fact that the Milwaukee Brewers have the best second baseman in baseball in Brice Turang.

Turang played his fourth season in the majors and unsurprisingly got even better. This has been the case each year of his career so far. In 2023, he was a 1.5 WAR player as a rookie. In 2024, he was a 4.8 WAR player. Last year, he was a 5.5 WAR player. In 2026, he took another massive step forward and finished the season with 7.3 wins above replacement, the third-highest mark in baseball in general. The only two players in baseball with a higher WAR were Pete Crow-Armstrong, the likely National League Most Valuable Player, and Philadelphia Phillies ace Cristopher Sanchez.

Turang was incredible throughout the regular season. He finished the season with 21 home runs, 100 RBIs, 19 stolen bases, 37 doubles, three triples and 102 runs scored in 151 games. Plus, he slashed .268/.366/.450 with an .816 OPS, while also playing Gold Glove-caliber defense. Again, this guy is the best second baseman in baseball. He led all second basemen in bWAR (7.3), fWAR (5.9), RBIs (100), runs scored (102), doubles (37) and defensive runs saved (28). Plus, he finished second among second basemen in wRC+ (128), OBP (.366), extra-base hits (61) and total bases (262).

One of the most complete players in the game pic.twitter.com/Lm6tllwoCT — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 29, 2026

To make matters even better for Milwaukee, he's just 26 years old and has three more seasons of team control left before he's scheduled to head off to free agency. At the end of the day, despite all of the infield talent in the Brewers' organization, this is a guy you want to keep around as long as possible and maybe even find a way to extend.

Turang won't be heading to free agency until after the 2029 season, but the longer the Brewers wait, the higher the price will be if he keeps playing as he has. Cooper Pratt has already inked a long-term deal and is the shortstop of the future. Andrew Fischer hasn't made his big league debut, but he hit 48 homers down in the minors in 2026 and could very well be the slugger this club has been looking for. He could easily slot in at third base, or eventually as the designated hitter whenever Christian Yelich decides to hang up his cleats.

Jesus Made is the top prospect in baseball and can play all over the infield. It will be interesting to see how Milwaukee decides to utilize him when he's ready. Regardless, Turang is someone the club should try their hardest to lock up for the future. He's the best second baseman in the game. You don't find that often.