Brewers' World Series Run Featured MLB's Most Dominant Pitching Since 2000

Major League Baseball fans across the league just witnessed history as the Milwaukee Brewers dominated throughout the playoffs en route to the 2026 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Milwaukee fired on all cylinders, to say the least. Milwaukee went 11-2 throughout the playoffs. The Brewers went 3-1 against the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series, 4-0 against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series and 4-1 against the Rays in the World Series. When you go 11-2 against the best in the business, clearly you're on fire. With the World Series now over, Milwaukee's pitching deserves its flowers.

What the Brewers' rotation and bullpen were able to do throughout the postseason was otherworldly. In fact, the rotation and bullpen combined to finish the postseason with a 1.98 ERA in 118 innings pitched in 13 games. The rotation finished the postseason with a 2.72 ERA in 53 innings pitched. The bullpen combined to log a ridiculous 1.38 ERA in 65 innings pitched. Milwaukee's 1.98 team ERA is the lowest by a team since at least 2000, per Just Baseball.

The only pitching staff since 2000 with an ERA below 2.00 in the playoffs, min. 50 IP:



The 2026 Milwaukee Brewers! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cwcz6fgTwe — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) October 29, 2026

What A Run

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) is interviewed in the clubhouse after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the 2026 postseason, the lowest team ERA by a team in the playoffs over the last 30 years was the 2023 Philadelphia Phillies, who had a 2.20 ERA. The Brewers blew the mark out of the water. Milwaukee's 1.98 team ERA in over 50 innings pitched is simply absurd.

When the Brewers entered the 2025 playoffs, they were riding the high of setting the then-franchise record for wins in a season with 97. It seemed like 2025 could finally be the year for the franchise. Milwaukee's pitching had questions, though. Beyond Freddy Peralta, the rotation was in flux. A year later, the Brewers had three go-to guys in the rotation in Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Henderson and Robert Gasser. Plus, Dustin May started multiple games in the playoff run. And then, of course, the bullpen put together one of the best runs in big league history. You can't predict something like that.

Aaron Ashby was excellent in the regular season, but you can't project that someone is going to toss 18 scoreless innings in the playoffs. It's almost unfathomable.

The rotation and bullpen both did their jobs and dominated. This run is now in the record books. History was made and Milwaukee finally has its World Series trophy.