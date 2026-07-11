2 Possible Landing Spots for Dustin May if Cardinals Trade Him

The St. Louis Cardinals won a big game on Friday night over the Atlanta Braves that stretched into the wee hours of the morning due to a long rain delay. They have at least managed to take one game from the Braves to close out the first half.

Still, with the trade deadline close, it appears likely that the Cardinals will be sellers rather than buyers, and they have a lot of tradable pieces, including Dustin May.

May was signed to a one-year, $12.5 million contract to join the Cardinals last offseason. Gere are two teams that could be solid landing spots for him.

Milwaukee Brewers

21. Brandon Woodruff, SP, Brewers Syndication Journal Sentinel | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trades within the same division aren't always common, but the Milwaukee Brewers will need help since Brandon Woodruff is back on the injured list. And at this point in the season, the Cardinals are already 10 games back of the Brewers in the NL Central.

Milwaukee could send a solid prospect or two to St. Louis to complete a trade. This would allow Milwaukee to continue running away with the Central while St. Louis improves for the future and potentially even gets a piece or two that can help them right now.

Chaim Bloom has shown that he is not afraid to be aggressive in trades, so even if that means giving May to a division rival, he'll do what's best for the Cardinals organization.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Jul 9, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow (31) pitches during the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps a reunion with the Los Angeles Dodgers could be in store. The expectation is that they will land Tarik Skubal, but if the Detroit Tigers pull him off the market, the Dodgers will have to look elsewhere.

Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell are injury prone, so having somebody who can potentially eat some innings would be huge for the defending World Series champions. May began his career with the Dodgers in 2019 and showed a lot of promise before his own injuries derailed him.

However, he turned things around last season and has been a serviceable arm with St. Louis this season, so it will be interesting to see if the Dodgers are willing to kick the tires on a reunion if they cannot land Skubal from the Tigers.

May's market will all of a sudden increase of Skubal is kept in Detroit with starting pitching at a premium. We'll see if the Dodgers give the Cardinals a call about May before the trade deadline.