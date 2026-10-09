4 Impending Free Agents Still Playing in October Who Should Interest Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals should be looking for some pitching this offseason when free agency opens up.

This idea holds true when it comes to the rotation as well as the bullpen. The Cardinals could use both a veteran starting pitcher, as well as multiple bullpen arms. Even if the Cardinals view the 2026 season as another rebuild year, this idea still makes sense. Think back to last offseason, the Cardinals added multiple relievers, as well as Dustin May. St. Louis should do the same this offseason, especially now that the club is a bit further along in this reset process.

With the playoffs in full swing, it's been a good time to get a look at some of the guys heading to the open market after the season. Here are four players still currently in the playoffs that should have the Cardinals' eye.

Kris Bubic — Starting Pitcher, Los Angeles Dodgers

Oct 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kris Bubic (40) throws during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bubic is a former All-Star who had a 2.55 ERA last season in 20 starts as a member of the Kansas City Royals. His season was disrupted this year due to injuries. He pitched in 14 total games in the regular season — nine with the Royals and five with the Dodgers. With Los Angeles, he has been in a relief role, but the Cardinals should target him as a starter.

Sean Newcomb — Starting Pitcher/Relief Pitcher, Chicago White Sox

Oct 5, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) reacts after making a throwing error that gave up two runs against the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Newcomb is someone who has experience in the rotation, as well as the bullpen. This season, he pitched in 60 regular season games for the White Sox, including six starts. Overall, Newcomb had a 3.09 ERA in the regular season in 90 1/3 innings pitched. He should be targeted as a multi-inning bullpen weapon who could start in a pinch.

Dustin May — Starting Pitcher, Milwaukee Brewers

Oct 6, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May (21) pitches during the first inning against the San Diego Padres in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cardinals fans certainly know a lot about May. He was a solid piece of the Cardinals' rotation and he's likely to head to the open market with a mutual option for the 2027 season that is almost certainly going to be declined. We've already seen him have success in town. Why not give it another shot?

JoJo Romero — Relief Pitcher, Milwaukee Brewers

Oct 6, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jojo Romero (33) pitches during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Romero was awesome in St. Louis and was packaged with May in the trade that sent both to Milwaukee. The Cardinals did well in the deal, but need bullpen help. Romero has had success in town and would be exactly what they need from the left side.