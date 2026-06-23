Cardinals Announce Sudden Lineup Change With Masyn Winn Scratched

When the St. Louis Cardinals initially shared their starting lineup for Tuesday night's contest against old friend Nolan Arenado and the Arizona Diamondbacks, shortstop Masyn Winn was included and scheduled to bat sixth.

Great day for baseball!



It's also a great day to vote Jordan Walker to the All-Star Game at https://t.co/H9MeQwAQiy! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/sSpMPqNICJ — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 23, 2026

1. JJ Wetherholt, 2B

2. Iván Herrera, DH

3. Nelson Velázquez, LF

4. Jordan Walker, RF

5. José Fermín, 3B

6. Masyn Winn, SS

7. Lars Nootbaar, CF

8. Blaze Jordan, 1B

9. Pedro Pagés, C

Masyn Winn Was Scratched

Jun 19, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Michael Massey (19) slides into second against St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) in the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

While this is the case, this won't be the lineup St. Louis rolls out for its clash against the Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals followed up with an updated lineup without shortstop Masyn Winn.

1. JJ Wetherholt, SS

2. Iván Herrera, DH

3. Jordan Walker, RF

4. Lars Nootbaar, CF

5. Nelson Velázquez, LF

6. José Fermín, 2B

7. Alec Burleson, 1B

8. Blaze Jordan, 3B

9. Pedro Pagés, C

The reason why Winn was scratched from the lineup was due to left thumb soreness. The lineup construction certainly is interesting after Winn was scratched in large part because it wasn't just Winn's spot that changed. In both scenarios, Wetherholt was scheduled to lead off with Herrera at No. 2. Wetherholt moved over from second base to shortstop and Herrera remained as designated hitter in both lineups.

In the initial lineup, Velázquez, who has played well for St. Louis since his promotion, was scheduled to bat third and play left field. In the updated lineup, he dropped down to No. 5, but didn't switch positions. Walker, who has been the brightest spot of the season for St. Louis, moved up from No. 4 to No. 3 in the updated lineup. Fermín moved from third base to second base because of the fact that Wetherholt moved from second base to shortstop. He also moved down from No. 5 to No. 6 in the order. Alec Burleson wasn't in the initial lineup for St. Louis, but was added in the updated lineup at first base and batting seventh. Nootbaar moved up from seventh in the order to No. 4 in the updated lineup.

In both scenarios, Jordan was scheduled to bat eighth, but he switched positions from first base to third base. Pagés was scheduled to bat ninth and catch in both lineups.

When it comes to Winn, losing him for any time would be a tough hit for the club. Wetherholt is perfectly capable of playing shortstop, but he has been among the game's best defensive second basemen in baseball this season. Right now, he's in the 100th percentile in outs above average with 14. There arguably isn't a better defensive middle infield in the game right now than the combination of Winn and Wetherholt.