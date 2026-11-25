The St. Louis Cardinals aren't done with right-handed hurler Max Rajcic just yet.

St. Louis designated Rajcic for assignment on Nov. 17 in order to free up space on the 40-man roster as both Jesus Baez and Jacob Odle were added to the group. Rajcic is currently rehabbing after undergoing UCL reconstruction surgery roughly one month after making his big league debut in 2026. On Wednesday, Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported that Rajcic is coming back to the organization on a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training.

"Max Rajcic, RHP, signs back with the Cardinals. Minors deal with MLB camp invite," Heyman wrote.

St. Louis Re-Signs Max Rajcic

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitching prospect Max Rajcic (68) throws a pitch during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rajcic pitched in six games as a rookie for the Cardinals in 2027. Over that stretch, the righty logged a 5.00 ERA and an eight-to-six strikeout-to-walk ratio in nine innings pitched before getting hurt. Rajcic has been a member of the Cardinals' organization since being selected in the sixth round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft and has worked his way up through the farm system ever since.

His numbers in the majors don't jump off the page. But he was great in Triple-A in 2026. Rajcic pitched in 26 games with Triple-A Memphis and logged a 2.88 ERA and a 46-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 40 2/3 innings pitched. That's what got him to the majors in the first place.

Right now, it's up in the air when Rajcic will be able to pitch in 2027 in the first place after undergoing elbow surgery. Regardless, this is a good move to bring back a hurler with big upside. Plus, with Rajcic no longer on the 40-man roster, when a lockout begins across baseball in early December, his communication with the team won't be disrupted as a result.

This isn't the type of deal that is going to make headlines left and right. But it's a good depth move that could very well pan out for the organization when Rajcic is healthy and ready to pitch again. Even if it doesn't, it's nearly impossible to give out a bad minor league deal. So, the Cardinals are bringing back a player who was in the 66th percentile in fastball velocity in 2026 for cheap. Now, the next step is getting him healthy and then seeing what he can do. All in all, this is a good move by St. Louis.