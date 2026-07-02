Cardinals Called Best Landing Spot for Breakout Angels Starter

The St. Louis Cardinals are approaching the trade deadline with some important decisions to make. This is a team that is in need of more starting pitching depth, and there are multiple ways they can go about acquiring it.

The Cardinals seem likely to sell at the trade deadline, but it's unclear how they will approach the deadline. They need young starting pitching, and there are a lot of ways they can go after that type of target.

They could add it in trades in which they sell, but they could also go for an arm already in the big leagues. David Schoenfield of ESPN named them as perhaps the best fit for Los Angeles Angels left-hander Reid Detmers.

"The advantage in trading for Detmers is he comes with those additional years of team control, so even if you miss the playoffs, you'll have him for additional years," Schoenfield writes. "Yes, that means trading better prospects or a bigger package of talent, but it's a good opportunity for these franchises to acquire a frontline pitcher without paying the big dollars required in free agency."

Cardinals named among top fits for Detmers

Jul 11, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Reid Detmers (48) throws in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detmers, 26, is 3-5 with a 3.88 ERA in 17 starts and has recorded 112 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings of work. The left-hander has spent his entire career with the Angels and is currently averaging 10. 1 strikeouts per nine innings.

He still has three years of club control remaining after 2026, so he could fit into the Cardinals' plans without forcing them to sacrifice too much. However, it's important to remember that the Cardinals are rebuilding, and likely aren't going to make any moves that force them to give up prospects.

They seem more likely to sell than buy, so that would make this potential deal unlikely. However, John Mozeliak is now in charge of the Angels, so the Cardinals do have a contact within that organization if they want to make a trade.

There are other ways the Cardinals can land young starting pitching, and that can even be done if the Cardinals choose to sell and target major league ready pieces in return. The team has performed much better than expected, but they cannot lose sight of their ultimate goal, which is building a contender for the long-term, not chasing short-term success.

Detmers could fit into those plans, but they have to be careful about what they give up in deals.