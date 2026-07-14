Jordan Walker Becomes 1st Cardinal to Win Home Run Derby; Upsets Kyle Schwarber

The St. Louis Cardinals were well-represented in the 2026 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, to say the least.

Jordan Walker represented St. Louis and became the first member of the organization to do so since 2022 when Albert Pujols was in the event in his final season in the majors. No player in team history had ever won the event, until Walker did so on Monday night.

Walker advanced to the finals on Monday night by taking down Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays. Schwarber blasted 11 homers in the finals, but Walker crushed 12 to become the first member of the organization in team history to win the event.

What A Night For St. Louis

Jul 10, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) walks off the field during a weather delay in the fourth inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a wild night, to say the least. The rules changed for the 2026 MLB Home Run Derby. In the first round, each player had 20 swings, but if you hit a homer on the last swing, you were able to continue until swinging at a pitch that didn't result in a homer. In the first round, Walker tied Cardinals old friend Willson Contreras, who is currently a member of the Boston Red Sox, with 13 long balls.

In the second round, things changed. Four of the eight sluggers advanced leading to one-on-one matchups. Walker faced off against Caminero and took him down, 6-5, which set up a finale against the Phillies superstar.

Schwarber went first and crushed 11 long balls himself. A difficult tally to top, but Walker was able to do so. Walker came from behind and homered on his final six swings to take down Schwarber, 12-11.

JORDAN WALKER, ARE YOU SERIOUS!?!??!



WHAT A COME FROM BEHIND PERFORMANCE TO WIN THE 2026 T-MOBILE HOME RUN DERBY! 🔥



The T‑Mobile Home Run Derby is LIVE NOW on Netflix! #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/wAV5J15mPB — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) July 14, 2026

JORDAN WALKER SILENCES THE PHILLY CROWD WITH ARGUABLY THE GREATEST ENDING IN HOME RUN DERBY HISTORY! pic.twitter.com/yxCd64o5yy — Baseball Is Dead (@baseballisdead_) July 14, 2026

It's been a special season for the former top prospect and Monday was another example. There was a time, even in Spring Training, when Walker was struggling at the plate and a chunk of the fanbase wanted him sent down to Triple-A.

Instead, the Cardinals stuck by him and it has paid off. The 24-year-old is a first-time All-Star and entered the break slashing .294/.354/.532 with an .887 OPS, 22 homers and a league-leading 74 RBIs.

He has just continued to find a way to impress and he did so again on Monday night. Again, no other player in Cardinals history had won the Home Run Derby before Walker did so on Monday night.

HOME RUN DERBY CHAMPION! pic.twitter.com/X2nNIli6Zo — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 14, 2026

All season, Walker has done things that have put him in conversations with the great Albert Pujols. On Monday, he accomplished something Pujols couldn't in St. Louis.