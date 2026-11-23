It seemed the St. Louis Cardinals had found their closer for the foreseeable future in Riley O'Brien, but a sharp decline in the second half of this season leaves his role in question.

St. Louis' success this season was a pleasant surprise, as the team wasn't expected to perform as well. The Cardinals are in the middle of a rebuild, and in many ways, they seem to be ahead of schedule. Jordan Walker, JJ Wetherholt and Leo Bernal all took a massive step forward in their development, and O'Brien stepped up after taking on closer duties for the first time this season.

O'Brien opened the season well, posting a 3.43 ERA with 24 saves in 39 appearances before the All-Star break, earning his first All-Star selection. Following the break, O'Brien struggled immensely, as did St. Louis' bullpen as a whole. The Cardinals' bullpen ranked in the bottom third of the league with a 4.40 ERA, their second-worst bullpen ERA in the past decade.

O'Brien needs to bounce back after a rough 2026 finish

Sep 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Riley O'Brien (61) reacts against the San Francisco Giants during the tenth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With how poorly O'Brien played in the second half of the season, his role is not guaranteed. The 31-year-old is under team control for four more seasons, so he should still be a part of the Cardinals' future, but he'll need to prove himself to maintain his closer role.

"In some ways, 2026 was a great season for O’Brien," MLB.com's Will Leitch wrote on Monday. "He tied the great Mason Miller for the National League lead in saves with 38. He made the NL All-Star team. He even had a pretty cool entrance video at Busch Stadium. It’s all very impressive for a guy who, before 2025, was 30 years old and had thrown exactly 10 1/3 big league innings.

"But it’s undeniable that O’Brien fell off as the season went along. He was a miserable 0-6 with a 5.11 ERA in the second half, and his walk rate nearly doubled after the break. He looked like a superstar in April; he looked pedestrian after that. O’Brien is still under team control for four more seasons – he’s 31 and still hasn’t hit arbitration yet – so the Cardinals are in no hurry to give up on him. But it seems unlikely he’ll just be handed the closer role on Opening Day, either."

O'Brien has plenty of talent and potential. He had 38 saves this year, but it's undeniable that his season got off track after the All-Star break. The five-year veteran still has years of control left, but he needs to be more consistent to hold his closing role.